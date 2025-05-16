Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 16. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 37. krog: - petek, 16. maj: Aston Villa - Tottenham 2:0 (0:0) Chelsea - Manchester United 1:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 18. maj: 13.00 Everton - Southampton 15.15 West Ham - Nottingham 16.00 Brentford - Fulham 16.00 Leicester - Ipswich 17.30 Arsenal - Newcastle - ponedeljek, 19. maj: 21.00 Brighton - Liverpool - torek, 20. maj: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton 21.00 Manchester City - Bournemouth - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 36 25 8 3 83:37 83 2. Arsenal 36 18 14 4 66:33 68 3. Newcastle 36 20 6 10 68:45 66 4. Chelsea 37 19 9 9 63:43 66 5. Aston Villa 37 19 9 9 58:49 66 6. Manchester City 36 19 8 9 67:43 65 7. Nottingham Forest 36 18 8 10 55:43 62 8. Brentford 36 16 7 13 63:53 55 9. Brighton 36 14 13 9 59:56 55 10. Bournemouth 36 14 11 11 55:43 53 11. Fulham 36 14 9 13 51:50 51 12. Crystal Palace 36 12 13 11 46:48 49 13. Everton 36 9 15 12 39:44 42 14. Wolverhampton 36 12 5 19 51:64 41 15. West Ham 36 10 10 16 42:59 40 16. Manchester United 37 10 9 18 42:54 39 17. Tottenham 37 11 5 21 63:61 38 18. Ipswich 36 4 10 22 35:77 22 19. Leicester 36 5 7 24 31:78 22 20. Southampton 36 2 6 28 25:82 12