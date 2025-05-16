Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 16. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 37. krog:
- petek, 16. maj:
Aston Villa - Tottenham             2:0 (0:0)
Chelsea - Manchester United         1:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 18. maj:
13.00 Everton - Southampton
15.15 West Ham - Nottingham
16.00 Brentford - Fulham
16.00 Leicester - Ipswich
17.30 Arsenal - Newcastle

- ponedeljek, 19. maj:
21.00 Brighton - Liverpool

- torek, 20. maj:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton
21.00 Manchester City - Bournemouth

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            36  25   8   3  83:37  83
 2. Arsenal              36  18  14   4  66:33  68
 3. Newcastle            36  20   6  10  68:45  66
 4. Chelsea              37  19   9   9  63:43  66
 5. Aston Villa          37  19   9   9  58:49  66
 6. Manchester City      36  19   8   9  67:43  65
 7. Nottingham Forest    36  18   8  10  55:43  62
 8. Brentford            36  16   7  13  63:53  55
 9. Brighton             36  14  13   9  59:56  55
10. Bournemouth          36  14  11  11  55:43  53
11. Fulham               36  14   9  13  51:50  51
12. Crystal Palace       36  12  13  11  46:48  49
13. Everton              36   9  15  12  39:44  42
14. Wolverhampton        36  12   5  19  51:64  41
15. West Ham             36  10  10  16  42:59  40
16. Manchester United    37  10   9  18  42:54  39
17. Tottenham            37  11   5  21  63:61  38
18. Ipswich              36   4  10  22  35:77  22
19. Leicester            36   5   7  24  31:78  22
20. Southampton          36   2   6  28  25:82  12
