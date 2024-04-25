Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 25. aprila - Izidi zaostalih tekem 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi: - torek, 23. 4.: Arsenal - Chelsea 5:0 (1:0) - sreda, 24. 4.: Wolverhampton - Bournemouth 0:1 (0:1) Crystal Palace - Newcastle United 2:0 (0:0) Everton - Liverpool 2:0 (1:0) Manchester United - Sheffield United 4:2 (1:1) - četrtek, 25. 4.: Brighton - Manchester City 0:4 (0:3) * lestvica: 1. Arsenal 34 24 6 5 82:26 77 2. Manchester City 33 23 7 3 80:32 76 3. Liverpool 34 22 8 4 75:34 74 4. Aston Villa 34 20 6 8 71:50 66 5. Tottenham 32 18 6 8 65:49 60 6. Manchester United 33 16 5 12 51:50 53 7. Newcastle 33 15 5 13 69:54 50 8. West Ham 34 13 9 12 54:63 48 9. Chelsea 32 13 8 11 61:57 47 10. Bournemouth 34 12 9 13 49:60 45 11. Brighton 33 11 11 11 52:54 44 12. Wolverhampton 34 12 7 15 48:54 43 13. Fulham 34 12 6 16 50:54 42 14. Crystal Palace 34 10 9 15 44:56 39 15. Brentford 34 9 8 17 52:59 35 16. Everton 34 11 8 15 36:48 33* 17. Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 42:60 26* 18. Luton 34 6 7 21 47:75 25 19. Burnley 34 5 8 21 37:69 23 20. Sheffield United 34 3 7 24 33:92 16
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest in nato še dodatni dve točki, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.