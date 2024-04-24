Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 24. aprila - Izidi zaostalih tekem 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi:
- torek, 23. 4.:
Arsenal - Chelsea                      5:0 (1:0)

- sreda, 24. 4.:
Wolverhampton - Bournemouth            0:1 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - Newcastle United      2:0 (0:0)
Everton - Liverpool                    2:0 (1:0)
Manchester United - Sheffield United   4:2 (1:1)

- četrtek, 25. 4.:
21.00 Brighton - Manchester City

* lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 34  24  6   5  82:26  77
 2. Liverpool               34  22  8   4  75:34  74
 3. Manchester City         32  22  7   3  76:32  73
 4. Aston Villa             34  20  6   8  71:50  66
 5. Tottenham               32  18  6   8  65:49  60
 6. Manchester United       33  16  5  12  51:50  53
 7. Newcastle               33  15  5  13  69:54  50
 8. West Ham                34  13  9  12  54:63  48
 9. Chelsea                 32  13  8  11  61:57  47
10. Bournemouth             34  12  9  13  49:60  45
11. Brighton                32  11 11  10  52:50  44
12. Wolverhampton           34  12  7  15  48:54  43
13. Fulham                  34  12  6  16  50:54  42
14. Crystal Palace          34  10  9  15  44:56  39
15. Brentford               34   9  8  17  52:59  35
16. Everton                 34  11  8  15  36:48  33*
17. Nottingham Forest       34   7  9  18  42:60  26*
18. Luton                   34   6  7  21  47:75  25
19. Burnley                 34   5  8  21  37:69  23
20. Sheffield United        34   3  7  24  33:92  16

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest in nato še dodatni dve točki, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

ic/nem/ag/lr/ic
© STA, 2024