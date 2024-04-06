Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

London, 6. aprila - zidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 6. april:
Crystal Palace - Manchester City  2:4 (1:1)
Aston Villa - Brentford           3:3 (1:0)
Everton - Burnley                 1:0 (1:0)
Fulham - Newcastle                0:1 (0:0)
Luton - Bournemouth               2:1 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - West Ham          1:2 (0:1)
Brighton - Arsenal                0:3 (0:1)

- nedelja, 7. april:
15.00 West ham - Fulham
16.30 Manchester United - Liverpool
18.30 Sheffield United - Chelsea

- ponedeljek, 8. april:

* lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 31  22  6   4  75:24  71
 2. Liverpool               30  21  7   2  70:28  70
 3. Manchester City         31  21  7   3  71:31  70
 4. Aston Villa             32  18  5   8  66:49  60
 5. Tottenham               30  17  6   7  62:44  57
 6. Manchester United       30  15  3  12  43:44  48
 7. West Ham                32  13  9  10  52:56  48
 8. Newcastle               31  14  5  12  65:52  47
 9. Chelsea                 29  12  7  10  53:50  43
10. Brighton                31  11 10  10  51:49  43
11. Wolverhampton           31  12  6  13  46:49  42
12. Bournemouth             31  11  8  12  45:55  41
13. Fulham                  32  11  6  15  47:51  39
14. Crystal Palace          31   7  9  15  36:54  30
15. Everton                 31   9  8  14  32:42  29*
16. Brentford               32   7  8  17  45:58  29
17. Nottingham Forest       31   7  8  16  39:53  25*
18. Luton                   32   6  7  19  45:65  25
19. Burnley                 32   4  7  21  32:67  19
20. Sheffield United        30   3  6  21  28:80  15

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

