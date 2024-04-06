Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
London, 6. aprila - zidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi: - sobota, 6. april: Crystal Palace - Manchester City 2:4 (1:1) Aston Villa - Brentford 3:3 (1:0) Everton - Burnley 1:0 (1:0) Fulham - Newcastle 0:1 (0:0) Luton - Bournemouth 2:1 (0:0) Wolverhampton - West Ham 1:2 (0:1) Brighton - Arsenal 0:3 (0:1) - nedelja, 7. april: 15.00 West ham - Fulham 16.30 Manchester United - Liverpool 18.30 Sheffield United - Chelsea - ponedeljek, 8. april: * lestvica: 1. Arsenal 31 22 6 4 75:24 71 2. Liverpool 30 21 7 2 70:28 70 3. Manchester City 31 21 7 3 71:31 70 4. Aston Villa 32 18 5 8 66:49 60 5. Tottenham 30 17 6 7 62:44 57 6. Manchester United 30 15 3 12 43:44 48 7. West Ham 32 13 9 10 52:56 48 8. Newcastle 31 14 5 12 65:52 47 9. Chelsea 29 12 7 10 53:50 43 10. Brighton 31 11 10 10 51:49 43 11. Wolverhampton 31 12 6 13 46:49 42 12. Bournemouth 31 11 8 12 45:55 41 13. Fulham 32 11 6 15 47:51 39 14. Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 36:54 30 15. Everton 31 9 8 14 32:42 29* 16. Brentford 32 7 8 17 45:58 29 17. Nottingham Forest 31 7 8 16 39:53 25* 18. Luton 32 6 7 19 45:65 25 19. Burnley 32 4 7 21 32:67 19 20. Sheffield United 30 3 6 21 28:80 15
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.