Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 4. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi:
- torek, 2. april:
Newcastle - Everton                         1:1 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Fulham                  3:1 (3:0)
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace                1:0 (0:0)
Burnley - Wolverhampton                     1:1 (1:1)
West Ham - Tottenham                        1:1 (1:1)

- sreda, 3. april:
Arsenal - Luton                             2:0 (2:0)
Brentford - Brighton                        0:0
Manchester City - Aston Villa               4:1 (2:1)

- četrtek, 4. april:
Liverpool - Sheffield United                3:1 (1:0)
Chelsea - Manchester United                 4:3 (2:2)

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               30  21  7   2  70:28  70
 2. Arsenal                 30  21  5   4  72:24  68
 3. Manchester City         30  20  7   3  67:29  67
 4. Aston Villa             31  18  5   8  63:46  59
 5. Tottenham               30  17  6   7  62:44  57
 6. Manchester United       30  15  3  12  43:44  48
 7. West Ham                31  12  9  10  50:55  45
 8. Newcastle               30  13  5  12  64:52  44
 9. Brighton                30  11 10   9  51:46  43
10. Chelsea                 29  12  7  10  53:50  43
11. Wolverhampton           30  12  6  12  43:47  42
12. Bournemouth             30  11  8  11  44:53  41
13. Fulham                  31  11  6  14  47:50  39
14. Crystal Palace          30   7  9  14  34:50  30
15. Brentford               31   7  7  17  42:55  28
16. Everton                 30   8  8  14  31:42  26*
17. Nottingham Forest       31   7  8  16  39:53  25*
18. Luton                   31   5  7  19  43:64  22
19. Burnley                 31   4  7  20  32:66  19
20. Sheffield United        30   3  6  21  28:80  15

* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

lr/lr
© STA, 2024