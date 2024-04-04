Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 4. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - torek, 2. april: Newcastle - Everton 1:1 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Fulham 3:1 (3:0) Bournemouth - Crystal Palace 1:0 (0:0) Burnley - Wolverhampton 1:1 (1:1) West Ham - Tottenham 1:1 (1:1) - sreda, 3. april: Arsenal - Luton 2:0 (2:0) Brentford - Brighton 0:0 Manchester City - Aston Villa 4:1 (2:1) - četrtek, 4. april: Liverpool - Sheffield United 3:1 (1:0) 21.15 Chelsea - Manchester United * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 30 21 7 2 70:28 70 2. Arsenal 30 21 5 4 72:24 68 3. Manchester City 30 20 7 3 67:29 67 4. Aston Villa 31 18 5 8 63:46 59 5. Tottenham 30 17 6 7 62:44 57 6. Manchester United 29 15 3 11 40:40 48 7. West Ham 31 12 9 10 50:55 45 8. Newcastle 30 13 5 12 64:52 44 9. Brighton 30 11 10 9 51:46 43 10. Wolverhampton 30 12 6 12 43:47 42 11. Bournemouth 30 11 8 11 44:53 41 12. Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49:47 40 13. Fulham 31 11 6 14 47:50 39 14. Crystal Palace 30 7 9 14 34:50 30 15. Brentford 31 7 7 17 42:55 28 16. Everton 30 8 8 14 31:42 26* 17. Nottingham Forest 31 7 8 16 39:53 25* 18. Luton 31 5 7 19 43:64 22 19. Burnley 31 4 7 20 32:66 19 20. Sheffield United 30 3 6 21 28:80 15
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.