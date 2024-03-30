Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 30. marca - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - sobota, 30. marca: Newcastle - West Ham 4:3 (1:2) Bournemouth - Everton 2:1 (0:0) Chelsea - Burnley 2:2 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:1) Sheffield United - Fulham 3:3 (0:0) Tottenham - Luton Town 2:1 (0:1) 18.30 Aston Villa - Wolverhampton 21.00 Brentford - Manchester United - nedelja, 31. marca: 15.00 Liverpool - Brighton 17.30 Manchester City - Arsenal * lestvica: 1. Arsenal 28 20 4 4 70:24 64 2. Liverpool 28 19 7 2 65:26 64 3. Manchester City 28 19 6 3 63:28 63 4. Tottenham 29 17 5 7 61:43 56 5. Aston Villa 29 17 5 7 60:42 56 6. Manchester United 28 15 2 11 39:39 47 7. West Ham 30 12 8 10 49:54 44 8. Newcastle 29 13 4 12 63:51 43 9. Brighton 28 11 9 8 50:44 42 10. Wolverhampton 28 12 5 11 42:44 41 11. Chelsea 28 11 7 10 49:47 40 12. Fulham 30 11 6 13 46:47 39 13. Bournemouth 29 10 8 11 43:53 38 14. Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 34:49 30 15. Brentford 29 7 5 17 41:54 26 16. Everton 29 8 7 14 30:41 25* 17. Nottingham Forest 30 6 8 16 36:52 22* 18. Luton 30 5 7 18 43:62 22 19. Burnley 30 4 6 20 31:65 18 20. Sheffield United 29 3 6 20 27:77 15
* Opomba: Evertonu so odvzeli šest, Nottingham Forestu pa štiri točke zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.