Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)

Ljubljana, 24. februarja - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).

* Izidi, 26. krog:
- sreda, 21. februar:
Liverpool - Luton Town             4:1 (0:1)

- sobota, 24. februar:
Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest    4:2 (3:1)
Brighton - Everton                 1:1 (0:0)
Crystal Palace - Burnley           3:0 (0:0)
Manchester United - Fulham         1:2 (0:0)
Bournemouth - Manchester City      0:1 (0:1)
Arsenal - Newcastle United         4:1 (2:0)

- nedelja, 25. februar:
14.30 Wolverhampton - Sheffield United

- ponedeljek, 26. februar:
21.00 West Ham - Brentford

Chelsea - Tottenham (preloženo)

* lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               26  18  6   2  63:25  60
 2. Manchester City         26  18  5   3  59:26  59
 3. Arsenal                 26  18  4   4  61:23  58
 4. Aston Villa             26  16  4   6  56:35  52
 5. Tottenham               25  14  5   6  52:38  47
 6. Manchester United       26  14  2  10  36:36  44
 7. Brighton                26  10  9   7  49:41  39
 8. Newcastle               26  11  4  11  54:45  37
 9. West Ham                25  10  6   9  36:44  36
10. Chelsea                 25  10  5  10  42:41  35
11. Wolverhampton           25  10  5  10  39:40  35
12. Fulham                  26   9  5  12  36:42  32
13. Crystal Palace          26   7  7  12  31:44  28
14. Bournemouth             25   7  7  11  33:47  28
15. Brentford               25   7  4  14  35:44  25
16. Nottingham Forest       26   6  6  14  34:48  24
17. Everton                 26   8  7  11  28:34  21*
18. Luton                   25   5  5  15  35:51  20
19. Burnley                 26   3  4  19  25:58  13
20. Sheffield United        25   3  4  18  22:65  13

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

