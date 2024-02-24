Izidi angleške nogometne lige (3)
Ljubljana, 24. februarja - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (3).
* Izidi, 26. krog: - sreda, 21. februar: Liverpool - Luton Town 4:1 (0:1) - sobota, 24. februar: Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest 4:2 (3:1) Brighton - Everton 1:1 (0:0) Crystal Palace - Burnley 3:0 (0:0) Manchester United - Fulham 1:2 (0:0) Bournemouth - Manchester City 0:1 (0:1) Arsenal - Newcastle United 4:1 (2:0) - nedelja, 25. februar: 14.30 Wolverhampton - Sheffield United - ponedeljek, 26. februar: 21.00 West Ham - Brentford Chelsea - Tottenham (preloženo) * lestvica: 1. Liverpool 26 18 6 2 63:25 60 2. Manchester City 26 18 5 3 59:26 59 3. Arsenal 26 18 4 4 61:23 58 4. Aston Villa 26 16 4 6 56:35 52 5. Tottenham 25 14 5 6 52:38 47 6. Manchester United 26 14 2 10 36:36 44 7. Brighton 26 10 9 7 49:41 39 8. Newcastle 26 11 4 11 54:45 37 9. West Ham 25 10 6 9 36:44 36 10. Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42:41 35 11. Wolverhampton 25 10 5 10 39:40 35 12. Fulham 26 9 5 12 36:42 32 13. Crystal Palace 26 7 7 12 31:44 28 14. Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 33:47 28 15. Brentford 25 7 4 14 35:44 25 16. Nottingham Forest 26 6 6 14 34:48 24 17. Everton 26 8 7 11 28:34 21* 18. Luton 25 5 5 15 35:51 20 19. Burnley 26 3 4 19 25:58 13 20. Sheffield United 25 3 4 18 22:65 13
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.