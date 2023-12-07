Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 7. decembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 15. krog: - torek, 5. december: Wolverhampton - Burnley 1:0 (1:0) Luton - Arsenal 3:4 (1:2) - sreda, 6. december: Brighton - Brentford 2:1 (1:1) Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 0:2 (0:1) Fulham - Nottingham Forest 5:0 (2:0) Sheffield United - Liverpool 0:2 (0:1) Aston Villa - Manchester City 1:0 (0:0) Manchester United - Chelsea 2:1 (1:1) - četrtek, 7. december: Everton - Newcastle 3:0 (0:0) Tottenham - West Ham 1:2 (1:0) * Lestvica: 1. Arsenal 15 11 3 1 33:14 36 2. Liverpool 15 10 4 1 34:14 34 3. Aston Villa 15 10 2 3 34:20 32 4. Manchester City 15 9 3 3 36:17 30 5. Tottenham 15 8 3 4 29:22 27 6. Manchester United 15 9 0 6 18:18 27 7. Newcastle 15 8 2 5 32:17 26 8. Brighton 15 7 4 4 32:27 25 9. West Ham 15 7 3 5 26:25 24 10. Chelsea 15 5 4 6 26:24 19 11. Brentford 15 5 4 6 23:21 19 12. Fulham 15 5 3 7 21:26 18 13. Wolverhampton 15 5 3 7 20:25 18 14. Crystal Palace 15 4 4 7 14:21 16 15. Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18:30 16 16. Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 16:27 13 17. Everton 15 5 2 7 15:17 7* 18. Luton 15 2 3 10 16:30 9 19. Burnley 15 2 1 12 15:33 7 20. Sheffield United 15 1 2 12 11:41 5
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.