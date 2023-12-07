Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 7. decembra - Izidi 15. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 15. krog:
- torek, 5. december:
Wolverhampton - Burnley           1:0 (1:0)
Luton - Arsenal                   3:4 (1:2)

- sreda, 6. december:
Brighton - Brentford              2:1 (1:1)
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth      0:2 (0:1)
Fulham - Nottingham Forest        5:0 (2:0)
Sheffield United - Liverpool      0:2 (0:1)
Aston Villa - Manchester City     1:0 (0:0)
Manchester United - Chelsea       2:1 (1:1)

- četrtek, 7. december:
Everton - Newcastle               3:0 (0:0)
Tottenham - West Ham              1:2 (1:0)

* Lestvica:
 1. Arsenal                 15 11  3  1  33:14  36
 2. Liverpool               15 10  4  1  34:14  34
 3. Aston Villa             15 10  2  3  34:20  32
 4. Manchester City         15  9  3  3  36:17  30
 5. Tottenham               15  8  3  4  29:22  27
 6. Manchester United       15  9  0  6  18:18  27
 7. Newcastle               15  8  2  5  32:17  26
 8. Brighton                15  7  4  4  32:27  25
 9. West Ham                15  7  3  5  26:25  24
10. Chelsea                 15  5  4  6  26:24  19
11. Brentford               15  5  4  6  23:21  19
12. Fulham                  15  5  3  7  21:26  18
13. Wolverhampton           15  5  3  7  20:25  18
14. Crystal Palace          15  4  4  7  14:21  16
15. Bournemouth             15  4  4  7  18:30  16
16. Nottingham Forest       15  3  4  8  16:27  13
17. Everton                 15  5  2  7  15:17   7*
18. Luton                   15  2  3 10  16:30   9
19. Burnley                 15  2  1 12  15:33   7
20. Sheffield United        15  1  2 12  11:41   5

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzelo 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

