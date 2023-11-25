Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 25. novembra - Izidi angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - sobota, 25. november: 13.30 Manchester City - Liverpool 1:1 (1:0) 16.00 Burnley - West Ham 16.00 Luton Town - Crystal Palace 16.00 Newcastle - Chelsea 16.00 Nottingham Forest - Brighton 16.00 Sheffield United - Bournemouth 18.30 Brentford - Arsenal - nedelja, 26. november: 15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa 17.30 Everton - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 27. november: 21.00 Fulham - Wolverhampton * Lestvica: 1. Manchester City 13 9 2 2 33:13 29 2. Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28:11 28 3. Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26:10 27 4. Tottenham 12 8 2 2 24:15 26 5. Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29:17 25 6. Manchester United 12 7 0 5 13:16 21 7. Newcastle 12 6 2 4 27:13 20 8. Brighton 12 5 4 3 25:21 19 9. West Ham 12 5 2 5 21:22 17 10. Chelsea 12 4 4 4 21:16 16 11. Brentford 12 4 4 4 19:17 16 12. Wolverhampton 12 4 3 5 16:20 15 13. Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12:16 15 14. Nottingham Forest 12 3 4 5 14:18 13 15. Fulham 12 3 3 6 10:20 12 16. Bournemouth 12 2 3 7 11:27 9 17. Luton 12 1 3 8 10:22 6 18. Sheffield United 12 1 2 9 10:31 5 19. Everton 12 4 2 6 14:17 4* 20. Burnley 12 1 1 10 9:30 4
* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzela 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.