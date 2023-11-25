Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 25. novembra - Izidi angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 25. november:
13.30 Manchester City - Liverpool      1:1 (1:0)
16.00 Burnley - West Ham
16.00 Luton Town - Crystal Palace
16.00 Newcastle - Chelsea
16.00 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
16.00 Sheffield United - Bournemouth
18.30 Brentford - Arsenal

- nedelja, 26. november:
15.00 Tottenham - Aston Villa
17.30 Everton - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 27. november:
21.00 Fulham - Wolverhampton

* Lestvica:
 1. Manchester City         13  9  2  2  33:13  29
 2. Liverpool               13  8  4  1  28:11  28
 3. Arsenal                 12  8  3  1  26:10  27
 4. Tottenham               12  8  2  2  24:15  26
 5. Aston Villa             12  8  1  3  29:17  25
 6. Manchester United       12  7  0  5  13:16  21
 7. Newcastle               12  6  2  4  27:13  20
 8. Brighton                12  5  4  3  25:21  19
 9. West Ham                12  5  2  5  21:22  17
10. Chelsea                 12  4  4  4  21:16  16
11. Brentford               12  4  4  4  19:17  16
12. Wolverhampton           12  4  3  5  16:20  15
13. Crystal Palace          12  4  3  5  12:16  15
14. Nottingham Forest       12  3  4  5  14:18  13
15. Fulham                  12  3  3  6  10:20  12
16. Bournemouth             12  2  3  7  11:27   9
17. Luton                   12  1  3  8  10:22   6
18. Sheffield United        12  1  2  9  10:31   5
19. Everton                 12  4  2  6  14:17   4*
20. Burnley                 12  1  1 10   9:30   4

* Opomba: Vodstvo lige je 17. novembra Evertonu odvzela 10 točk zaradi kršitev finančnih pravil.

© STA, 2023