Izidi angleške nogometne lige

Ljubljana, 25. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 3. krog:
- petek, 25. avgust:
Chelsea - Luton            3:0 (1:0)

- sobota, 26. avgust:
13.30 Bournemouth - Tottenham
16.00 Arsenal - Fulham
16.00 Brentford - Crystal Palace
16.00 Everton - Wolverhampton
16.00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
18.30 Brighton - West Ham

- nedelja, 27. avgust:
15.00 Burnley - Aston Villa
15.00 Sheffield United - Manchester City
17.30 Newcastle - Liverpool

* Lestvica:
 1. Brighton                 2  2  0  0  8:2  6
 2. Manchester City          2  2  0  0  4:0  6
 3. Arsenal                  2  2  0  0  3:1  6
 4. Brentford                2  1  1  0  5:2  4
 5. Liverpool                2  1  1  0  4:2  4
  . West Ham                 2  1  1  0  4:2  4
  . Tottenham                2  1  1  0  4:2  4
 8. Chelsea                  3  1  1  1  5:4  4
 9. Newcastle                2  1  0  1  5:2  3
10. Aston Villa              2  1  0  1  5:5  3
11. Nottingham Forest        2  1  0  1  3:3  3
12. Crystal Palace           2  1  0  1  1:1  3
13. Manchester United        2  1  0  1  1:2  3
14. Fulham                   2  1  0  1  1:3  3
15. Bournemouth              2  0  1  1  2:4  1
16. Sheffield United         2  0  0  2  1:3  0
17. Burnley                  1  0  0  1  0:3  0
18. Wolverhampton            2  0  0  2  1:5  0
19. Everton                  2  0  0  2  0:5  0
20. Luton                    2  0  0  2  1:7  0
