Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 25. avgusta - Izidi 3. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 3. krog: - petek, 25. avgust: Chelsea - Luton 3:0 (1:0) - sobota, 26. avgust: 13.30 Bournemouth - Tottenham 16.00 Arsenal - Fulham 16.00 Brentford - Crystal Palace 16.00 Everton - Wolverhampton 16.00 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest 18.30 Brighton - West Ham - nedelja, 27. avgust: 15.00 Burnley - Aston Villa 15.00 Sheffield United - Manchester City 17.30 Newcastle - Liverpool * Lestvica: 1. Brighton 2 2 0 0 8:2 6 2. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 4:0 6 3. Arsenal 2 2 0 0 3:1 6 4. Brentford 2 1 1 0 5:2 4 5. Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4:2 4 . West Ham 2 1 1 0 4:2 4 . Tottenham 2 1 1 0 4:2 4 8. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 5:4 4 9. Newcastle 2 1 0 1 5:2 3 10. Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 5:5 3 11. Nottingham Forest 2 1 0 1 3:3 3 12. Crystal Palace 2 1 0 1 1:1 3 13. Manchester United 2 1 0 1 1:2 3 14. Fulham 2 1 0 1 1:3 3 15. Bournemouth 2 0 1 1 2:4 1 16. Sheffield United 2 0 0 2 1:3 0 17. Burnley 1 0 0 1 0:3 0 18. Wolverhampton 2 0 0 2 1:5 0 19. Everton 2 0 0 2 0:5 0 20. Luton 2 0 0 2 1:7 0