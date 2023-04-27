Izidi angleške nogometne lige
Ljubljana, 27. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 33. krog: - torek, 25. april: Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace 2:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Fulham 1:0 (1:0) Leeds - Leicester 1:1 (1:0) - sreda, 26. april: Nottingham Forest - Brighton 3:1 (1:1) Chelsea - Brentford 0:2 (0:1) West Ham - Liverpool 1:2 (1:1) Manchester City - Arsenal 4:1 (2:0) - četrtek, 27. april: Everton - Newcastle 1:4 (0:1) Southampton - Bournemouth 0:1 (0:0) Tottenham - Manchester United 2:2 (0:2) - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78:38 75 2. Manchester City 31 23 4 4 82:29 73 3. Newcastle 32 17 11 4 58:26 62 4. Manchester United 31 18 6 7 48:39 60 5. Tottenham 33 16 6 11 60:53 54 6. Aston Villa 33 16 6 11 46:41 54 7. Liverpool 32 15 8 9 61:39 53 8. Brighton 30 14 7 9 55:40 49 9. Brentford 33 11 14 8 50:43 47 10. Fulham 32 13 6 13 44:43 45 11. Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30:35 39 12. Crystal Palace 33 9 10 14 31:42 37 13. Wolverhampton 33 10 7 16 29:44 37 14. Bournemouth 33 10 6 17 32:63 36 15. West Ham 32 9 7 16 34:43 34 16. Leeds 33 7 9 17 42:63 30 17. Nottingham Forest 33 7 9 17 29:60 30 18. Leicester 33 8 5 20 44:57 29 19. Everton 33 6 10 17 25:50 28 20. Southampton 33 6 6 21 27:57 24