Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 8. aprila - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 30. krog:
- sobota, 8. april:
Manchester United - Everton           2:0 (1:0)
16.00 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
16.00 Brentford - Newcastle
16.00 Fulham - West Ham
16.00 Leicester - Bournemouth
16.00 Tottenham - Brighton
16.00 Wolverhampton - Chelsea
18.30 Southampton - Manchester City

- nedelja, 9. april:
15.00 Leeds - Crystal Palace
17.30 Liverpool - Arsenal

- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             29  23  3   3   70:27  72
 2. Manchester City     28  20  4   4   71:26  64
 3. Manchester United   29  17  5   7   44:37  56
 4. Newcastle           28  14  11  3   46:20  53
 5. Tottenham           29  15  5   9   53:41  50
 6. Brighton            27  13  7   7   51:34  46
 7. Aston Villa         29  13  5  11   39:40  44
 8. Liverpool           28  12  7   9   48:33  43
 9. Brentford           29  10  13  6   46:38  43
10. Fulham              28  11  6  11   39:39  39
11. Chelsea             29  10  9  10   29:30  39
12. Crystal Palace      29   7  9  13   24:39  30
13. Leeds               29   7  8  14   38:49  29
14. Wolverhampton       29   7  7  15   23:42  28
15. West Ham            28   7  6  15   26:39  27
16. Everton             30   6  9  15   23:43  27
17. Nottingham Forest   29   6  9  14   24:52  27
18. Bournemouth         29   7  6  16   27:57  27
19. Leicester           29   7  4  18   40:51  25
20. Southampton         29   6  5  18   23:47  23
