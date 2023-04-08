Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 8. aprila - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 30. krog: - sobota, 8. april: Manchester United - Everton 2:0 (1:0) 16.00 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest 16.00 Brentford - Newcastle 16.00 Fulham - West Ham 16.00 Leicester - Bournemouth 16.00 Tottenham - Brighton 16.00 Wolverhampton - Chelsea 18.30 Southampton - Manchester City - nedelja, 9. april: 15.00 Leeds - Crystal Palace 17.30 Liverpool - Arsenal - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 29 23 3 3 70:27 72 2. Manchester City 28 20 4 4 71:26 64 3. Manchester United 29 17 5 7 44:37 56 4. Newcastle 28 14 11 3 46:20 53 5. Tottenham 29 15 5 9 53:41 50 6. Brighton 27 13 7 7 51:34 46 7. Aston Villa 29 13 5 11 39:40 44 8. Liverpool 28 12 7 9 48:33 43 9. Brentford 29 10 13 6 46:38 43 10. Fulham 28 11 6 11 39:39 39 11. Chelsea 29 10 9 10 29:30 39 12. Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 24:39 30 13. Leeds 29 7 8 14 38:49 29 14. Wolverhampton 29 7 7 15 23:42 28 15. West Ham 28 7 6 15 26:39 27 16. Everton 30 6 9 15 23:43 27 17. Nottingham Forest 29 6 9 14 24:52 27 18. Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 27:57 27 19. Leicester 29 7 4 18 40:51 25 20. Southampton 29 6 5 18 23:47 23