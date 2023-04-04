Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 4. aprila - Izidi zaostalih tekem 7. in 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, zaostalih tekem:
- 7. krog:
Bournemouth - Brighton           0:2 (0:1)
Leeds - Nottingham Forest        2:1 (2:1)
Leicester - Aston Villa          1:2 (1:1)

- 8. krog:
Chelsea - Liverpool              0:0


- lestvica:
 1. Arsenal             29  23  3   3   70:27  72
 2. Manchester City     28  20  4   4   71:26  64
 3. Newcastle           27  13  11  3   41:19  50
 4. Tottenham           29  15  5   9   53:41  50
 5. Manchester United   27  15  5   7   41:37  50
 6. Brighton            27  13  7   7   51:34  46
 7. Aston Villa         29  13  5  11   39:40  44
 8. Liverpool           28  12  7   9   48:33  43
 9. Brentford           28  10  13  5   46:37  43
10. Fulham              28  11  6  11   39:39  39
11. Chelsea             29  10  9  10   29:30  39
12. Crystal Palace      29   7  9  13   24:39  30
13. Leeds               29   7  8  14   38:49  29
14. Wolverhampton       29   7  7  15   23:42  28
15. West Ham            27   7  6  14   25:34  27
16. Everton             29   6  9  14   23:41  27
17. Nottingham Forest   29   6  9  14   24:52  27
18. Bournemouth         29   7  6  16   27:57  27
19. Leicester           29   7  4  18   40:51  25
20. Southampton         29   6  5  18   23:47  23
