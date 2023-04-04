Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 4. aprila - Izidi zaostalih tekem 7. in 8. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, zaostalih tekem: - 7. krog: Bournemouth - Brighton 0:2 (0:1) Leeds - Nottingham Forest 2:1 (2:1) Leicester - Aston Villa 1:2 (1:1) - 8. krog: Chelsea - Liverpool 0:0 - lestvica: 1. Arsenal 29 23 3 3 70:27 72 2. Manchester City 28 20 4 4 71:26 64 3. Newcastle 27 13 11 3 41:19 50 4. Tottenham 29 15 5 9 53:41 50 5. Manchester United 27 15 5 7 41:37 50 6. Brighton 27 13 7 7 51:34 46 7. Aston Villa 29 13 5 11 39:40 44 8. Liverpool 28 12 7 9 48:33 43 9. Brentford 28 10 13 5 46:37 43 10. Fulham 28 11 6 11 39:39 39 11. Chelsea 29 10 9 10 29:30 39 12. Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 24:39 30 13. Leeds 29 7 8 14 38:49 29 14. Wolverhampton 29 7 7 15 23:42 28 15. West Ham 27 7 6 14 25:34 27 16. Everton 29 6 9 14 23:41 27 17. Nottingham Forest 29 6 9 14 24:52 27 18. Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 27:57 27 19. Leicester 29 7 4 18 40:51 25 20. Southampton 29 6 5 18 23:47 23