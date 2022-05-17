Uporabniško ime
Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 17. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 37. krog:
- nedelja, 15. maj:
Tottenham - Burnley               1:0 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace      1:1 (0:0)
Watford - Leicester               1:5 (1:2)
Leeds - Brighton                  1:1 (0:1)
Wolverhampton - Norwich           1:1 (0:1)
West Ham - Manchester City        2:2 (2:0)
Everton - Brentford               2:3 (2:1)

- ponedeljek, 16. maj:
Newcastle - Arsenal               2:0 (0:0)

- torek, 17. maj:
Southampton - Liverpool           1:2 (1:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Manchester City      37  28   6   3  96:24  90
 2. Liverpool            37  27   8   2  91:25  89
 3. Chelsea              36  20  10   6  73:31  70
 4. Tottenham            37  21   5  11  64:40  68
 5. Arsenal              37  21   3  13  56:47  66
 6. Manchester United    37  16  10  11  57:56  58
 7. West Ham             37  16   8  13  59:48  56
 8. Wolverhampton        37  15   6  16  37:40  51
 9. Leicester            36  13   9  14  57:57  48
10. Brighton             37  11  15  11  39:43  48
11. Brentford            37  13   7  17  47:54  46
12. Newcastle            37  12  10  15  42:61  46
13. Crystal Palace       36  10  15  11  47:43  45
14. Aston Villa          36  13   5  18  49:50  44
15. Southampton          37   9  13  15  42:63  40
16. Everton              36  10   6  20  39:59  36
17. Leeds                37   8  11  18  40:78  35
18. Burnley              36   7  13  16  32:50  34
19. Watford              37   6   5  26  33:75  23
20. Norwich              37   5   7  25  23:79  22
alz/lr/alz
© STA, 2022