Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 17. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 37. krog: - nedelja, 15. maj: Tottenham - Burnley 1:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:0) Watford - Leicester 1:5 (1:2) Leeds - Brighton 1:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton - Norwich 1:1 (0:1) West Ham - Manchester City 2:2 (2:0) Everton - Brentford 2:3 (2:1) - ponedeljek, 16. maj: Newcastle - Arsenal 2:0 (0:0) - torek, 17. maj: Southampton - Liverpool 1:2 (1:1) - lestvica: 1. Manchester City 37 28 6 3 96:24 90 2. Liverpool 37 27 8 2 91:25 89 3. Chelsea 36 20 10 6 73:31 70 4. Tottenham 37 21 5 11 64:40 68 5. Arsenal 37 21 3 13 56:47 66 6. Manchester United 37 16 10 11 57:56 58 7. West Ham 37 16 8 13 59:48 56 8. Wolverhampton 37 15 6 16 37:40 51 9. Leicester 36 13 9 14 57:57 48 10. Brighton 37 11 15 11 39:43 48 11. Brentford 37 13 7 17 47:54 46 12. Newcastle 37 12 10 15 42:61 46 13. Crystal Palace 36 10 15 11 47:43 45 14. Aston Villa 36 13 5 18 49:50 44 15. Southampton 37 9 13 15 42:63 40 16. Everton 36 10 6 20 39:59 36 17. Leeds 37 8 11 18 40:78 35 18. Burnley 36 7 13 16 32:50 34 19. Watford 37 6 5 26 33:75 23 20. Norwich 37 5 7 25 23:79 22