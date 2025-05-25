Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 25. maja - Izidi 38. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 38. krog: - nedelja, 25. maj: Bournemouth - Leicester 2:0 (0:0) Fulham - Manchester City 0:2 (0:1) Liverpool - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:1) Southampton - Arsenal 1:2 (0:1) Ipswich Town - West Ham 1:3 (0:1) Manchester United - Aston Villa 2:0 (0:0) Newcastle - Everton 0:1 (0:0) Nottingham Forest - Chelsea 0:1 (0:0) Tottenham - Brighton 1:4 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Brentford 1:1 (0:1) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 38 25 9 4 86:41 84 2. Arsenal 38 20 14 4 69:34 74 3. Manchester City 38 21 8 9 72:44 71 4. Chelsea 38 20 9 9 64:43 69 5. Newcastle 38 20 6 12 68:47 66 6. Aston Villa 38 19 9 10 58:51 66 7. Nottingham Forest 38 19 8 11 58:46 65 8. Brighton 38 16 13 9 66:59 61 9. Bournemouth 38 15 11 12 58:46 56 10. Brentford 38 16 8 14 66:57 56 11. Fulham 38 15 9 14 54:54 54 12. Crystal Palace 38 13 14 11 51:51 53 13. Everton 38 11 15 12 42:44 48 14. West Ham 38 11 10 17 46:62 43 15. Manchester United 38 11 9 18 44:54 42 16. Wolverhampton 38 12 6 20 54:69 42 17. Tottenham 38 11 5 22 64:64 38 18. Leicester 38 6 7 25 33:80 25 19. Ipswich 38 4 10 24 36:82 22 20. Southampton 38 2 6 30 26:86 12