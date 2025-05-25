Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 25. maja - Izidi 38. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 38. krog:
- nedelja, 25. maj:
Bournemouth - Leicester           2:0 (0:0)
Fulham - Manchester City          0:2 (0:1)
Liverpool - Crystal Palace        1:1 (0:1)
Southampton - Arsenal             1:2 (0:1)
Ipswich Town - West Ham           1:3 (0:1)
Manchester United - Aston Villa   2:0 (0:0)
Newcastle - Everton               0:1 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea       0:1 (0:0)
Tottenham - Brighton              1:4 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Brentford         1:1 (0:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            38  25   9   4  86:41  84
 2. Arsenal              38  20  14   4  69:34  74
 3. Manchester City      38  21   8   9  72:44  71
 4. Chelsea              38  20   9   9  64:43  69
 5. Newcastle            38  20   6  12  68:47  66
 6. Aston Villa          38  19   9  10  58:51  66
 7. Nottingham Forest    38  19   8  11  58:46  65
 8. Brighton             38  16  13   9  66:59  61
 9. Bournemouth          38  15  11  12  58:46  56
10. Brentford            38  16   8  14  66:57  56
11. Fulham               38  15   9  14  54:54  54
12. Crystal Palace       38  13  14  11  51:51  53
13. Everton              38  11  15  12  42:44  48
14. West Ham             38  11  10  17  46:62  43
15. Manchester United    38  11   9  18  44:54  42
16. Wolverhampton        38  12   6  20  54:69  42
17. Tottenham            38  11   5  22  64:64  38
18. Leicester            38   6   7  25  33:80  25
19. Ipswich              38   4  10  24  36:82  22
20. Southampton          38   2   6  30  26:86  12
