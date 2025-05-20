Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 20. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 37. krog:
- petek, 16. maj:
Aston Villa - Tottenham                   2:0 (0:0)
Chelsea - Manchester United               1:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 18. maj:
Everton - Southampton                     2:0 (2:0)
West Ham - Nottingham                     1:2 (0:1)
Brentford - Fulham                        2:3 (2:1)
Leicester - Ipswich                       2:0 (1:0)
Arsenal - Newcastle                       1:0 (0:0)

- ponedeljek, 19. maj:
Brighton - Liverpool                      3:2 (1:2)

- torek, 20. maj:
Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton            4:2 (2:1)
Manchester City - Bournemouth             3:1 (2:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            37  25   8   4  85:40  83
 2. Arsenal              37  19  14   4  67:33  71
 3. Manchester City      37  20   8   9  70:44  68
 4. Newcastle            37  20   6  11  68:46  66
 5. Chelsea              37  19   9   9  63:43  66
 6. Aston Villa          37  19   9   9  58:49  66
 7. Nottingham Forest    37  19   8  10  58:45  65
 8. Brighton             37  15  13   9  62:58  58
 9. Brentford            37  16   7  14  65:56  55
10. Fulham               37  15   9  13  54:52  54
11. Bournemouth          37  14  11  12  56:46  53
12. Crystal Palace       37  13  13  11  50:50  52
13. Everton              37  10  15  12  41:44  45
14. Wolverhampton        37  12   5  20  53:68  41
15. West Ham             37  10  10  17  43:61  40
16. Manchester United    37  10   9  18  42:54  39
17. Tottenham            37  11   5  21  63:61  38
18. Leicester            37   6   7  24  33:78  25
19. Ipswich              37   4  10  23  35:79  22
20. Southampton          37   2   6  29  25:84  12
