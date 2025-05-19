Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 19. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 37. krog:
- petek, 16. maj:
Aston Villa - Tottenham             2:0 (0:0)
Chelsea - Manchester United         1:0 (0:0)

- nedelja, 18. maj:
Everton - Southampton               2:0 (2:0)
West Ham - Nottingham               1:2 (0:1)
Brentford - Fulham                  2:3 (2:1)
Leicester - Ipswich                 2:0 (1:0)
Arsenal - Newcastle                 1:0 (0:0)

- ponedeljek, 19. maj:
Brighton - Liverpool                3:2 (1:2)

- torek, 20. maj:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton
21.00 Manchester City - Bournemouth

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            37  25   8   4  85:40  83
 2. Arsenal              37  19  14   4  67:33  71
 3. Newcastle            37  20   6  11  68:46  66
 4. Chelsea              37  19   9   9  63:43  66
 5. Aston Villa          37  19   9   9  58:49  66
 6. Manchester City      36  19   8   9  67:43  65
 7. Nottingham Forest    37  19   8  10  57:44  65
 8. Brighton             37  15  13   9  62:58  58
 9. Brentford            37  16   7  14  65:56  55
10. Fulham               37  15   9  13  54:52  54
11. Bournemouth          36  14  11  11  55:43  53
12. Crystal Palace       36  12  13  11  46:48  49
13. Everton              37  10  15  12  41:44  45
14. Wolverhampton        36  12   5  19  51:64  41
15. West Ham             37  10  10  17  43:61  40
16. Manchester United    37  10   9  18  42:54  39
17. Tottenham            37  11   5  21  63:61  38
18. Leicester            37   6   7  24  33:78  25
19. Ipswich              36   4  10  22  35:77  22
20. Southampton          37   2   6  29  25:84  12
