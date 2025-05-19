Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 19. maja - Izidi 37. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 37. krog: - petek, 16. maj: Aston Villa - Tottenham 2:0 (0:0) Chelsea - Manchester United 1:0 (0:0) - nedelja, 18. maj: Everton - Southampton 2:0 (2:0) West Ham - Nottingham 1:2 (0:1) Brentford - Fulham 2:3 (2:1) Leicester - Ipswich 2:0 (1:0) Arsenal - Newcastle 1:0 (0:0) - ponedeljek, 19. maj: Brighton - Liverpool 3:2 (1:2) - torek, 20. maj: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton 21.00 Manchester City - Bournemouth - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 37 25 8 4 85:40 83 2. Arsenal 37 19 14 4 67:33 71 3. Newcastle 37 20 6 11 68:46 66 4. Chelsea 37 19 9 9 63:43 66 5. Aston Villa 37 19 9 9 58:49 66 6. Manchester City 36 19 8 9 67:43 65 7. Nottingham Forest 37 19 8 10 57:44 65 8. Brighton 37 15 13 9 62:58 58 9. Brentford 37 16 7 14 65:56 55 10. Fulham 37 15 9 13 54:52 54 11. Bournemouth 36 14 11 11 55:43 53 12. Crystal Palace 36 12 13 11 46:48 49 13. Everton 37 10 15 12 41:44 45 14. Wolverhampton 36 12 5 19 51:64 41 15. West Ham 37 10 10 17 43:61 40 16. Manchester United 37 10 9 18 42:54 39 17. Tottenham 37 11 5 21 63:61 38 18. Leicester 37 6 7 24 33:78 25 19. Ipswich 36 4 10 22 35:77 22 20. Southampton 37 2 6 29 25:84 12