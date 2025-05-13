Izidi kolesarske dirke po Italiji
Lecce, 13. maja - Izidi 4. etape kolesarske dirke po Italiji in skupni vrstni red.
* Izidi, Alberobello - Lecce (189 km): 1. Casper van Uden (Niz/Picnic PostNL) 4:02:21 2. Olav Kooij (Niz/Visma-Lease a Bike) + 00 3. Zijlaard Maikel (Niz/Tudor Pro) 4. Mads Pedersen (Dan/Lidl-Trek) 5. Kaden Groves (Avs/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 6. Sam Bennett (Irs/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) 7. Paul Magnier (Fra/Soudal Quick-Step) 8. Ben Turner (VBr/INEOS Grenadiers) 9. Matteo Moschetti (Ita/Q36.5 Pro) 10. Enrico Zanoncello (Ita/VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane) ... 15. Matevž Govekar (Slo/Bahrain-Victorious) 25. Primož Roglič (Slo(Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) vsi isti čas 175. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) + 3:28 ... - skupni vrstni red: 1. Mads Pedersen (Dan/Lidl-Trek) 11:44:31 2. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) + 07 3. Mathias Vacek (Češ/Lidl-Trek) 14 4. Brandon McNulty (ZDA/UAE Emirates) 21 5. Isaac del Toro (Meh/UAE Emirates) 22 6. Juan Ayuso (Špa/UAE Emirates) 25 7. Max Poole (VBr/Picnic PostNL) 33 8. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious) 34 9. Michael Storer (Avs/Tudor) 36 10. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita/Red Bull- Bora hansgrohe) 40 ... 161. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Red Bull- Bora hansgrohe) 32:02 176. Matevž Govekar (Slo/Bahrain Victorious) 35:56