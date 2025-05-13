Izidi kolesarske dirke po Italiji

Lecce, 13. maja - Izidi 4. etape kolesarske dirke po Italiji in skupni vrstni red.

* Izidi, Alberobello - Lecce (189 km):
  1. Casper van Uden (Niz/Picnic PostNL)                    4:02:21
  2. Olav Kooij (Niz/Visma-Lease a Bike)                       + 00
  3. Zijlaard Maikel (Niz/Tudor Pro)
  4. Mads Pedersen  (Dan/Lidl-Trek)
  5. Kaden Groves (Avs/Alpecin-Deceuninck)
  6. Sam Bennett (Irs/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
  7. Paul Magnier (Fra/Soudal Quick-Step)
  8. Ben Turner (VBr/INEOS Grenadiers)
  9. Matteo Moschetti (Ita/Q36.5 Pro)
 10. Enrico Zanoncello (Ita/VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizane)
...
 15. Matevž Govekar (Slo/Bahrain-Victorious)
 25. Primož Roglič (Slo(Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe)       vsi isti čas
175. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe)            +    3:28
...
- skupni vrstni red:
  1. Mads Pedersen (Dan/Lidl-Trek)                         11:44:31
  2. Primož Roglič (Slo/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe)            +    07
  3. Mathias Vacek (Češ/Lidl-Trek)                               14
  4. Brandon McNulty (ZDA/UAE Emirates)                          21
  5. Isaac del Toro (Meh/UAE Emirates)                           22
  6. Juan Ayuso (Špa/UAE Emirates)                               25
  7. Max Poole (VBr/Picnic PostNL)                               33
  8. Antonio Tiberi (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious)                     34
  9. Michael Storer (Avs/Tudor)                                  36
 10. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita/Red Bull- Bora hansgrohe)            40
...
161. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Red Bull- Bora hansgrohe)               32:02
176. Matevž Govekar (Slo/Bahrain Victorious)                  35:56
