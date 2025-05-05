Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 5. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige.

* Izidi, 35. krog:
- petek, 2. maj:
Manchester City - Wolverhampton           1:0 (1:0)

- sobota, 3. maj:
Aston Villa - Fulham                      1:0 (1:0)
Everton - Ipswich Town                    2:2 (2:1)
Leicester - Southampton                   2:0 (2:0)
Arsenal - Bournemouth                     1:2 (1:0)

- nedelja, 4. maj:
Brentford - Manchester United             4:3 (2:1)
Brighton - Newcastle                      1:1 (1:0)
West Ham - Tottenham                      1:1 (1:1)
Chelsea - Liverpool                       3:1 (1:0)

- ponedeljek, 5. maj:
Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest        1:1 (0:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            35  25   7   3  81:35  82
 2. Arsenal              35  18  13   4  64:31  67
 3. Manchester City      35  19   7   9  67:43  64
 4. Newcastle            35  19   6  10  66:45  63
 5. Chelsea              35  18   9   8  62:41  63
 6. Nottingham Forest    35  18   7  10  54:42  61
 7. Aston Villa          35  17   9   9  55:49  60
 8. Bournemouth          35  14  11  10  55:42  53
 9. Brentford            35  15   7  13  62:53  52
10. Fulham               35  14   9  12  50:47  51
11. Brighton             35  13  13   9  57:56  52
12. Crystal Palace       35  11  13  11  44:48  46
13. Wolverhampton        35  12   5  18  51:62  41
14. Everton              35   8  15  12  36:43  39
15. Manchester United    35  10   9  16  42:51  39
16. Tottenham            35  11   5  19  63:57  38
17. West Ham             35   9  10  16  40:59  37
18. Ipswich              35   4  10  21  35:76  22
19. Leicester            35   5   6  24  29:76  21
20. Southampton          35   2   5  28  25:82  11
zzb/tb/zzb
© STA, 2025