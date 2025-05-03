Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 3. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige (2).
* Izidi, 35. krog: - petek, 2. maj: Manchester City - Wolverhampton 1:0 (1:0) - sobota, 3. maj: Aston Villa - Fulham 1:0 (1:0) Everton - Ipswich Town 2:2 (2:1) Leicester - Southampton 2:0 (2:0) Arsenal - Bournemouth 1:2 (1:0) - nedelja, 4. maj: 15.00 Brentford - Manchester United 15.00 Britghton - Newcastle 15.00 West Ham - Tottenham 17.30 Chelsea - Liverpool - ponedeljek, 5. maj: 21.00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 34 25 7 2 80:32 82 2. Arsenal 35 18 13 4 64:31 67 3. Manchester City 35 19 7 9 67:43 64 4. Newcastle 34 19 5 10 65:44 62 5. Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59:40 60 6. Nottingham Forest 34 18 6 10 53:41 60 7. Aston Villa 35 17 9 9 55:49 60 8. Bournemouth 35 14 11 10 55:42 53 9. Fulham 35 14 9 12 50:47 51 10. Brighton 34 13 12 9 56:55 51 11. Brentford 34 14 7 13 58:50 49 12. Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43:47 45 13. Wolverhampton 35 12 5 18 51:62 41 14. Everton 35 8 15 12 36:43 39 15. Manchester United 34 10 9 14 39:47 39 16. Tottenham 34 11 4 19 62:56 37 17. West Ham 34 9 9 16 39:58 36 18. Ipswich 35 4 10 21 35:76 22 19. Leicester 35 5 6 24 29:76 21 20. Southampton 35 2 5 28 25:82 11