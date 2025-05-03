Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 3. maja - Izidi 35. kroga angleške nogometne lige (1).

* Izidi, 35. krog:
- petek, 2. maj:
Manchester City - Wolverhampton           1:0 (1:0)

- sobota, 3. maj:
Aston Villa - Fulham                      1:0 (1:0)
16.00 Everton - Ipswich Town
16.00 Leicester - Southampton
18.30 Arsenal - Bournemouth

- nedelja, 4. maj:
15.00 Brentford - Manchester United
15.00 Britghton - Newcastle
15.00 West Ham - Tottenham
17.30 Chelsea - Liverpool

- ponedeljek, 5. maj:
21.00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            34  25   7   2  80:32  82
 2. Arsenal              34  18  13   3  63:29  67
 3. Manchester City      35  19   7   9  67:43  64
 4. Newcastle            34  19   5  10  65:44  62
 5. Chelsea              34  17   9   8  59:40  60
 6. Nottingham Forest    34  18   6  10  53:41  60
 7. Aston Villa          35  17   9   9  55:49  60
 8. Fulham               35  14   9  12  50:47  51
 9. Brighton             34  13  12   9  56:55  51
10. Bournemouth          34  13  11  10  53:41  50
11. Brentford            34  14   7  13  58:50  49
12. Crystal Palace       34  11  12  11  43:47  45
13. Wolverhampton        35  12   5  18  51:62  41
14. Manchester United    34  10   9  14  39:47  39
15. Everton              34   8  14  12  34:41  38
16. Tottenham            34  11   4  19  62:56  37
17. West Ham             34   9   9  16  39:58  36
18. Ipswich              34   4   9  21  33:74  21
19. Leicester            34   4   6  24  27:76  18
20. Southampton          34   2   5  27  25:80  11
