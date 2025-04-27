Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 27. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige.

* Izidi, 34. krog:
- torek, 22. april:
Manchester City - Aston Villa   2:1 (1:1)

- sreda, 23. april:
Arsenal - Crystal Palace        2:2 (2:1)

- sobota, 26. april:
Chelsea - Everton               1:0 (1:0)
Brighton - West Ham             3:2 (1:0)
Southampton - Fulham            1:2 (1:0)
Newcastle - Ipswich Town        3:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Leicester       3:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 27. april:
Bournemouth - Manchester United 1:1 (1:0)
Liverpool - Tottenham           5:1 (3:1)

- četrtek, 1. maj:
Notthingham Forest - Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            34  25   7   2  80:32  82
 2. Arsenal              34  18  13   3  63:29  67
 3. Newcastle            34  19   5  10  65:44  62
 4. Manchester City      34  18   7   9  66:43  61
 5. Chelsea              34  17   9   8  59:40  60
 6. Nottingham Forest    33  18   6   9  53:39  60
 7. Aston Villa          34  16   9   9  54:49  57
 8. Fulham               34  14   9  11  50:46  51
 9. Brighton             34  13  12   9  56:55  51
10. Bournemouth          34  13  11  10  53:41  50
11. Brentford            33  13   7  13  56:50  46
12. Crystal Palace       34  11  12  11  43:47  45
13. Wolverhampton        34  12   5  17  51:61  41
14. Manchester United    34  10   9  14  39:47  39
15. Everton              34   8  14  12  34:41  38
16. Tottenham            34  11   4  19  62:56  37
17. West Ham             34   9   9  16  39:58  36
18. Ipswich              34   4   9  21  33:74  21
19. Leicester            34   4   6  24  27:76  18
20. Southampton          34   2   5  27  25:80  11
