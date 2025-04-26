Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 26. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige (2).
* Izidi, 34. krog: - torek, 22. april: Manchester City - Aston Villa 2:1 (1:1) - sreda, 23. april: Arsenal - Crystal Palace 2:2 (2:1) - sobota, 26. april: Chelsea - Everton 1:0 (1:0) Brighton - West Ham 3:2 (1:0) Southampton - Fulham 1:2 (1:0) Newcastle - Ipswich Town 3:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Leicester 3:0 (1:0) - nedelja, 27. april: 15.00 Bournemouth - Manchester United 17.30 Liverpool - Tottenham - četrtek, 1. maj: Notthingham Forest - Brentford - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75:31 79 2. Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63:29 67 3. Newcastle 34 19 5 10 65:44 62 4. Manchester City 34 18 7 9 66:43 61 5. Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59:40 60 6. Nottingham Forest 33 18 6 9 53:39 60 7. Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54:49 57 8. Fulham 34 14 9 11 50:46 51 9. Brighton 34 13 12 9 56:55 51 10. Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52:40 49 11. Brentford 33 13 7 13 56:50 46 12. Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43:47 45 13. Wolverhampton 34 12 5 17 51:61 41 14. Everton 34 8 14 12 34:41 38 15. Manchester United 33 10 8 14 38:46 38 16. Tottenham 33 11 4 18 61:51 37 17. West Ham 34 9 9 16 39:58 36 18. Ipswich 34 4 9 21 33:74 21 19. Leicester 34 4 6 24 27:76 18 20. Southampton 34 2 5 27 25:80 11