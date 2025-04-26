Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 26. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige (2).

* Izidi, 34. krog:
- torek, 22. april:
Manchester City - Aston Villa  2:1 (1:1)

- sreda, 23. april:
Arsenal - Crystal Palace       2:2 (2:1)

- sobota, 26. april:
Chelsea - Everton              1:0 (1:0)
Brighton - West Ham            3:2 (1:0)
Southampton - Fulham           1:2 (1:0)
Newcastle - Ipswich Town       3:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Leicester      3:0 (1:0)

- nedelja, 27. april:
15.00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
17.30 Liverpool - Tottenham

- četrtek, 1. maj:
Notthingham Forest - Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            33  24   7   2  75:31  79
 2. Arsenal              34  18  13   3  63:29  67
 3. Newcastle            34  19   5  10  65:44  62
 4. Manchester City      34  18   7   9  66:43  61
 5. Chelsea              34  17   9   8  59:40  60
 6. Nottingham Forest    33  18   6   9  53:39  60
 7. Aston Villa          34  16   9   9  54:49  57
 8. Fulham               34  14   9  11  50:46  51
 9. Brighton             34  13  12   9  56:55  51
10. Bournemouth          33  13  10  10  52:40  49
11. Brentford            33  13   7  13  56:50  46
12. Crystal Palace       34  11  12  11  43:47  45
13. Wolverhampton        34  12   5  17  51:61  41
14. Everton              34   8  14  12  34:41  38
15. Manchester United    33  10   8  14  38:46  38
16. Tottenham            33  11   4  18  61:51  37
17. West Ham             34   9   9  16  39:58  36
18. Ipswich              34   4   9  21  33:74  21
19. Leicester            34   4   6  24  27:76  18
20. Southampton          34   2   5  27  25:80  11
ic/zzb/alz/ad/ic
© STA, 2025