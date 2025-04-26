Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 26. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 34. krog: - torek, 22. april: Manchester City - Aston Villa 2:1 (1:1) - sreda, 23. april: Arsenal - Crystal Palace 2:2 (2:1) - sobota, 26. april: Chelsea - Everton 1:0 (1:0) 16.00 Brighton - West Ham 16.00 Southampton - Fulham 16.00 Newcastle - Ipswich Town 16.00 Wolverhampton - Leicester - nedelja, 27. april: 15.00 Bournemouth - Manchester United 17.30 Liverpool - Tottenham - četrtek, 1. maj: Notthingham Forest - Brentford - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75:31 79 2. Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63:29 67 3. Manchester City 34 18 7 9 66:43 61 4. Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59:40 60 5. Nottingham Forest 33 18 6 9 53:39 60 6. Newcastle 33 18 5 10 62:44 59 7. Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54:49 57 8. Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52:40 49 9. Fulham 33 13 9 11 48:45 48 10. Brighton 33 12 12 9 53:53 48 11. Brentford 33 13 7 13 56:50 46 12. Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43:47 45 13. Everton 34 8 14 12 34:41 38 14. Manchester United 33 10 8 14 38:46 38 15. Wolverhampton 33 11 5 17 48:61 38 16. Tottenham 33 11 4 18 61:51 37 17. West Ham 33 9 9 15 37:55 36 18. Ipswich 33 4 9 20 33:71 21 19. Leicester 33 4 6 23 27:73 18 20. Southampton 33 2 5 26 24:78 11