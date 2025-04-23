Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 23. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 34. krog:
- torek, 22. april:
Manchester City - Aston Villa  2:1 (1:1)

- sreda, 23. april:
Arsenal - Crystal Palace       2:2 (2:1)

- sobota, 26. april:
13.30 Chelsea - Everton
16.00 Brighton - West Ham
16.00 Southampton - Fulham
16.00 Newcastle - Ipswich Town
16.00 Wolverhampton - Leicester

- nedelja, 27. april:
15.00 Bournemouth - Manchester United
17.30 Liverpool - Tottenham

- četrtek, 1. maj:
Notthingham Forest - Brentford

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            33  24   7   2  75:31  79
 2. Arsenal              34  18  13   3  63:29  67
 3. Manchester City      34  18   7   9  66:43  61
 4. Nottingham Forest    33  18   6   9  53:39  60
 5. Newcastle            33  18   5  10  62:44  59
 6. Chelsea              33  16   9   8  58:40  57
 7. Aston Villa          34  16   9   9  54:49  57
 8. Bournemouth          33  13  10  10  52:40  49
 9. Fulham               33  13   9  11  48:45  48
10. Brighton             33  12  12   9  53:53  48
11. Brentford            33  13   7  13  56:50  46
12. Crystal Palace       34  11  12  11  43:47  45
13. Everton              33   8  14  11  34:40  38
14. Manchester United    33  10   8  14  38:46  38
15. Wolverhampton        33  11   5  17  48:61  38
16. Tottenham            33  11   4  18  61:51  37
17. West Ham             33   9   9  15  37:55  36
18. Ipswich              33   4   9  20  33:71  21
19. Leicester            33   4   6  23  27:73  18
20. Southampton          33   2   5  26  24:78  11
