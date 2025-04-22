Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 22. aprila - Izidi 34. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 34. krog: - torek, 22. april: Manchester City - Aston Villa 2:1 (1:1) - sreda, 23. april: 21.00 Arsenal - Crystal Palace - sobota, 26. april: 13.30 Chelsea - Everton 16.00 Brighton - West Ham 16.00 Southampton - Fulham 16.00 Newcastle - Ipswich Town 16.00 Wolverhampton - Leicester - nedelja, 27. april: 15.00 Bournemouth - Manchester United 17.30 Liverpool - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75:31 79 2. Arsenal 33 18 12 3 61:27 66 3. Manchester City 34 18 7 9 66:43 61 4. Nottingham Forest 33 18 6 9 53:39 60 5. Newcastle 33 18 5 10 62:44 59 6. Chelsea 33 16 9 8 58:40 57 7. Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54:49 57 8. Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52:40 49 9. Fulham 33 13 9 11 48:45 48 10. Brighton 33 12 12 9 53:53 48 11. Brentford 33 13 7 13 56:50 46 12. Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41:45 44 13. Everton 33 8 14 11 34:40 38 14. Manchester United 33 10 8 14 38:46 38 15. Wolverhampton 33 11 5 17 48:61 38 16. Tottenham 33 11 4 18 61:51 37 17. West Ham 33 9 9 15 37:55 36 18. Ipswich 33 4 9 20 33:71 21 19. Leicester 33 4 6 23 27:73 18 20. Southampton 33 2 5 26 24:78 11