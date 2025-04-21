Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 21. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 33. krog:
- sobota, 19. april:
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth       0:0
Brentford - Brighton               4:2 (1:1)
Everton - Manchester City          0:2 (0:0)
West Ham - Southamptom             1:1 (0:0)
Aston Villa - Newcastle            4:1 (1:1)

- nedelja, 20. april:
Fulham - Chelsea                   1:2 (1:0)
Ipswich Town - Arsenal             0:4 (0:2)
Manchester United - Wolverhampton  0:1 (0:0)
Leicester - Liverpool              0:1 (0:0)

- ponedeljek, 21. april
Tottenham - Nottingham Forest      1:2 (0:2)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            33  24   7   2  75:31  79
 2. Arsenal              33  18  12   3  61:27  66
 3. Nottingham Forest    33  18   6   9  53:39  60
 4. Newcastle            33  18   5  10  62:44  59
 5. Manchester City      33  17   7   9  64:42  58
 6. Chelsea              33  16   9   8  58:40  57
 7. Aston Villa          33  16   9   8  53:47  57
 8. Bournemouth          33  13  10  10  52:40  49
 9. Fulham               33  13   9  11  48:45  48
10. Brighton             33  12  12   9  53:53  48
11. Brentford            33  13   7  13  56:50  46
12. Crystal Palace       33  11  11  11  41:45  44
13. Everton              33   8  14  11  34:40  38
14. Manchester United    33  10   8  14  38:46  38
15. Wolverhampton        33  11   5  17  48:61  38
16. Tottenham            33  11   4  18  61:51  37
17. West Ham             33   9   9  15  37:55  36
18. Ipswich              33   4   9  20  33:71  21
19. Leicester            33   4   6  23  27:73  18
20. Southampton          33   2   5  26  24:78  11
