Izidi kolesarske dirke Amstel Gold

Maastricht, 20. aprila - Izidi kolesarske dirke Amstel Gold, ki spada v svetovno serijo.

* Izidi, Amstel Gold: Maastricht - Berg en Terblijt (255,9 km):
 1. Mattias Skjelmose (Dan/Lidl-Trek)                     5:49:58
 2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates-XRG)            isti čas
 3. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step)
 4. Wout Van Aert (Bel/Visma-Lease a Bike)                 + 0:34
 5. Michael Matthews (Avs/Jayco AlUla)                   isti čas
 6. Louis Barre (Fra/Intermarche Wanty)
 7. Romain Gregoire (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)
 8. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Visma-Lease a Bike)
 9. Thomas Pidcock (VBr/Q36,5)
10. Ben Healy (Irs/EF Education-EasyPost)
...
76. Gal Glivar (Slo/Alpecin-Deceuninck)                     12:55
...
- odstop: Domen Novak (Slo/UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
alz/alz
© STA, 2025