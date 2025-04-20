Izidi kolesarske dirke Amstel Gold
Maastricht, 20. aprila - Izidi kolesarske dirke Amstel Gold, ki spada v svetovno serijo.
* Izidi, Amstel Gold: Maastricht - Berg en Terblijt (255,9 km): 1. Mattias Skjelmose (Dan/Lidl-Trek) 5:49:58 2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates-XRG) isti čas 3. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) 4. Wout Van Aert (Bel/Visma-Lease a Bike) + 0:34 5. Michael Matthews (Avs/Jayco AlUla) isti čas 6. Louis Barre (Fra/Intermarche Wanty) 7. Romain Gregoire (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 8. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Visma-Lease a Bike) 9. Thomas Pidcock (VBr/Q36,5) 10. Ben Healy (Irs/EF Education-EasyPost) ... 76. Gal Glivar (Slo/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 12:55 ... - odstop: Domen Novak (Slo/UAE Team Emirates-XRG)