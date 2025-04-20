Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 20. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 33. krog: - sobota, 19. april: Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 0:0 Brentford - Brighton 4:2 (1:1) Everton - Manchester City 0:2 (0:0) West Ham - Southamptom 1:1 (0:0) Aston Villa - Newcastle 4:1 (1:1) - nedelja, 20. april: Fulham - Chelsea 1:2 (1:0) Ipswich Town - Arsenal 0:4 (0:2) Manchester United - Wolverhampton 0:1 (0:0) 17.30 Leicester - Liverpool - ponedeljek, 21. april Tottenham - Nottingham Forest - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74:31 76 2. Arsenal 33 18 12 3 61:27 66 3. Newcastle 33 18 5 10 62:44 59 4. Manchester City 33 17 7 9 64:42 58 5. Chelsea 33 16 9 8 58:40 57 6. Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51:38 57 7. Aston Villa 33 16 9 8 53:47 57 8. Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52:40 49 9. Fulham 33 13 9 11 48:45 48 10. Brighton 33 12 12 9 53:53 48 11. Brentford 33 13 7 13 56:50 46 12. Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41:45 44 13. Everton 33 8 14 11 34:40 38 14. Manchester United 33 10 8 14 38:46 38 15. Wolverhampton 33 11 5 17 48:61 38 16. Tottenham 32 11 4 17 60:49 37 17. West Ham 33 9 9 15 37:55 36 18. Ipswich 33 4 9 20 33:71 21 19. Leicester 32 4 6 22 27:72 18 20. Southampton 33 2 5 26 24:78 11