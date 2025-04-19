Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 19. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi:
- sobota, 19. april:
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth    0:0
Brentford - Brighton            4:2 (1:1)
Everton - Manchester City       0:2 (0:0)
West Ham - Southamptom          1:1 (0:0)
18.30 Aston Villa - Newcastle

- nedelja, 20. april:
15.00 Fulham - Chelsea
15.00 Ipswich Town - Arsenal
15.00 Manchester United - Wolverhampton
17.30 Leicester - Liverpool

- ponedeljek, 21. april
Tottenham - Nottingham Forest

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            32  23   7   2  74:31  76
 2. Arsenal              32  17  12   3  57:27  63
 3. Newcastle            32  18   5   9  61:40  59
 4. Manchester City      33  17   7   9  64:42  58
 5. Nottingham Forest    32  17   6   9  51:38  57
 6. Chelsea              32  15   9   8  56:39  54
 7. Aston Villa          32  15   9   8  49:46  54
 8. Bournemouth          33  13  10  10  52:40  49
 9. Fulham               32  13   9  10  47:43  48
10. Brighton             33  12  12   9  53:53  48
11. Brentford            33  13   7  13  56:50  46
12. Crystal Palace       33  11  11  11  41:45  44
13. Everton              33   8  14  11  34:40  38
14. Manchester United    32  10   8  14  38:45  38
15. Tottenham            32  11   4  17  60:49  37
16. West Ham             33   9   9  15  37:55  36
17. Wolverhampton        32  10   5  17  47:61  35
18. Ipswich              32   4   9  19  33:67  21
19. Leicester            32   4   6  22  27:72  18
20. Southampton          33   2   5  26  24:78  11
