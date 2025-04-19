Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 19. aprila - Izidi 33. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi: - sobota, 19. april: Crystal Palace - Bournemouth 0:0 Brentford - Brighton 4:2 (1:1) Everton - Manchester City 0:2 (0:0) West Ham - Southamptom 1:1 (0:0) 18.30 Aston Villa - Newcastle - nedelja, 20. april: 15.00 Fulham - Chelsea 15.00 Ipswich Town - Arsenal 15.00 Manchester United - Wolverhampton 17.30 Leicester - Liverpool - ponedeljek, 21. april Tottenham - Nottingham Forest - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74:31 76 2. Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57:27 63 3. Newcastle 32 18 5 9 61:40 59 4. Manchester City 33 17 7 9 64:42 58 5. Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51:38 57 6. Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56:39 54 7. Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49:46 54 8. Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52:40 49 9. Fulham 32 13 9 10 47:43 48 10. Brighton 33 12 12 9 53:53 48 11. Brentford 33 13 7 13 56:50 46 12. Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41:45 44 13. Everton 33 8 14 11 34:40 38 14. Manchester United 32 10 8 14 38:45 38 15. Tottenham 32 11 4 17 60:49 37 16. West Ham 33 9 9 15 37:55 36 17. Wolverhampton 32 10 5 17 47:61 35 18. Ipswich 32 4 9 19 33:67 21 19. Leicester 32 4 6 22 27:72 18 20. Southampton 33 2 5 26 24:78 11