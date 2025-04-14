Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 14. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 32. krog:
- sobota, 12. april:
Manchester City - Crystal Palace          5:2 (2:2)
Brighton - Leicester                      2:2 (1:1)
Southampton - Aston Villa                 0:3 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - Everton               0:1 (0:0)
Arsenal - Brentford                       1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 13. april:
Chelsea - Ipswich                         2:2 (0:2)
Liverpool - West Ham                      2:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Tottenham                 4:2 (2:0)
Newcastle - Manchester United             4:1 (1:1)

- ponedeljek, 7. april:
Bournemouth - Fulham                      1:0 (1:0)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool            32  23   7   2  74:31  76
 2. Arsenal              32  17  12   3  57:27  63
 3. Nottingham Forest    32  17   6   9  51:38  57
 4. Newcastle            31  17   5   9  56:40  56
 5. Manchester City      32  16   7   9  62:42  55
 6. Chelsea              32  15   9   8  56:39  54
 7. Aston Villa          32  15   9   8  49:46  54
 8. Bournemouth          32  13   9  10  52:40  48
 9. Fulham               32  13   9  10  47:43  48
10. Brighton             32  12  12   8  51:49  48
11. Brentford            32  12   7  13  52:48  43
12. Crystal Palace       31  11  10  10  41:40  43
13. Everton              32   8  14  10  34:38  38
14. Manchester United    32  10   8  14  38:45  38
15. Tottenham            32  11   4  17  60:49  37
16. Wolverhampton        32  10   5  17  47:61  35
17. West Ham             32   9   8  15  36:54  35
18. Ipswich              32   4   9  19  33:67  21
19. Leicester            32   4   6  22  27:72  18
20. Southampton          32   2   4  26  23:77  10
