Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 13. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 32. krog:
- sobota, 12. april:
Manchester City - Crystal Palace 5:2 (2:2)
Brighton - Leicester             2:2 (1:1)
Southampton - Aston Villa        0:3 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - Everton      0:1 (0:0)
Arsenal - Brentford              1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 13. april:
Chelsea - Ipswich                2:2 (0:2)
Liverpool - West Ham             2:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Tottenham        4:2 (2:0)
Newcastle - Manchester United    4:1 (1:1)

- ponedeljek, 7. april:
21.00 Bournemouth - Fulham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool                32  23   7   2  74:31  76
 2. Arsenal                  32  17  12   3  57:27  63
 3. Nottingham Forest        32  17   6   9  51:38  57
 4. Newcastle                31  17   5   9  56:40  56
 5. Manchester City          32  16   7   9  62:42  55
 6. Chelsea                  32  15   9   8  56:39  54
 7. Aston Villa              32  15   9   8  49:46  54
 8. Fulham                   31  13   9   9  47:42  48
 9. Brighton                 32  12  12   8  51:49  48
10. Bournemouth              31  12   9  10  51:40  45
11. Brentford                32  12   7  13  52:48  43
12. Crystal Palace           31  11  10  10  41:40  43
13. Everton                  32   8  14  10  34:38  38
14. Manchester United        32  10   8  14  38:45  38
15. Tottenham                32  11   4  17  60:49  37
16. Wolverhampton            32  10   5  17  47:61  35
17. West Ham                 32   9   8  15  36:54  35
18. Ipswich                  32   4   9  19  33:67  21
19. Leicester                32   4   6  22  27:72  18
20. Southampton              32   2   4  26  23:77  10
