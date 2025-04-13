Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 13. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 32. krog: - sobota, 12. april: Manchester City - Crystal Palace 5:2 (2:2) Brighton - Leicester 2:2 (1:1) Southampton - Aston Villa 0:3 (0:0) Nottingham Forest - Everton 0:1 (0:0) Arsenal - Brentford 1:1 (0:0) - nedelja, 13. april: Chelsea - Ipswich 2:2 (0:2) Liverpool - West Ham 2:1 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Tottenham 4:2 (2:0) Newcastle - Manchester United 4:1 (1:1) - ponedeljek, 7. april: 21.00 Bournemouth - Fulham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74:31 76 2. Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57:27 63 3. Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51:38 57 4. Newcastle 31 17 5 9 56:40 56 5. Manchester City 32 16 7 9 62:42 55 6. Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56:39 54 7. Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49:46 54 8. Fulham 31 13 9 9 47:42 48 9. Brighton 32 12 12 8 51:49 48 10. Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51:40 45 11. Brentford 32 12 7 13 52:48 43 12. Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41:40 43 13. Everton 32 8 14 10 34:38 38 14. Manchester United 32 10 8 14 38:45 38 15. Tottenham 32 11 4 17 60:49 37 16. Wolverhampton 32 10 5 17 47:61 35 17. West Ham 32 9 8 15 36:54 35 18. Ipswich 32 4 9 19 33:67 21 19. Leicester 32 4 6 22 27:72 18 20. Southampton 32 2 4 26 23:77 10