Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 13. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 32. krog:
- sobota, 12. april:
Manchester City - Crystal Palace           5:2 (2:2)
Brighton & Hove Albion - Leicester City    2:2 (1:1)
Southampton - Aston Villa                  0:3 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - Everton                0:1 (0:0)
Arsenal - Brentford                        1:1 (0:0)

- nedelja, 13. april:
Chelsea - Ipswich Town                     2:2 (0:2)
Liverpool - West Ham United                2:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Tottenham                  4:2 (2:0)
17.30 Newcastle United - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 7. april:
21.00 Bournemouth - Fulham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               32  23   7   2  74:31   76
 2. Arsenal                 32  17  12   3  57:27   63
 3. Nottingham Forest       32  17   6   9  51:38   57
 4. Manchester City         32  16   7   9  62:42   55
 5. Chelsea                 32  15   9   8  56:39   54
 6. Aston Villa             32  15   9   8  49:46   54
 7. Newcastle               30  16   5   9  52:39   53
 8. Fulham                  31  13   9   9  47:42   48
 9. Brighton                32  12  12   8  51:49   48
10. Bournemouth             31  12   9  10  51:40   45
11. Brentford               32  12   7  13  52:48   43
12. Crystal Palace          31  11  10  10  41:40   43
13. Manchester United       31  10   8  13  37:41   38
14. Everton                 32   8  14  10  34:38   38
15. Tottenham               32  11   4  17  60:49   37
16. Wolverhampton           32  10   5  17  47:61   35
17. West Ham                32   9   8  15  36:54   35
18. Ipswich                 32   4   9  19  33:67   21
19. Leicester               32   4   6  22  27:72   18
20. Southampton             32   2   4  26  23:77   10
