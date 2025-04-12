Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 12. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 32. krog: - sobota, 12. april: Manchester City - Crystal Palace 5:2 (2:2) Brighton & Hove Albion - Leicester City 2:2 (1:1) Southampton - Aston Villa 0:3 (0:0) Nottingham Forest - Everton 0:1 (0:0) 18.30 Arsenal - Brentford - nedelja, 13. april: 15.00 Chelsea - Ipswich Town 15.00 Liverpool - West Ham United 15.00 Wolverhampton - Tottenham 17.30 Newcastle United - Manchester United - ponedeljek, 7. april: 21.00 Bournemouth - Fulham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 31 21 7 2 72:30 73 2. Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56:26 62 3. Nottingham Forest 32 17 6 9 51:38 57 4. Manchester City 32 16 7 9 62:42 55 5. Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49:46 54 6. Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54:37 53 7. Newcastle 30 16 5 9 52:39 53 8. Fulham 31 13 9 9 47:42 48 9. Brighton 32 12 12 8 51:49 48 10. Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51:40 45 11. Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41:40 43 12. Brentford 31 12 6 13 51:47 42 13. Manchester United 31 10 8 13 37:41 38 14. Everton 32 8 14 10 34:38 38 15. Tottenham 31 11 4 16 58:45 37 16. West Ham 31 9 8 14 35:52 35 17. Wolverhampton 31 9 5 17 43:59 32 18. Ipswich 31 4 8 19 31:65 20 19. Leicester 32 4 6 22 27:72 18 20. Southampton 32 2 4 26 23:77 10