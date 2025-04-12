Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 12. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 32. krog:
- sobota, 12. april:
Manchester City - Crystal Palace         5:2 (2:2)
Brighton & Hove Albion - Leicester City  2:2 (1:1)
Southampton - Aston Villa                0:3 (0:0)
Nottingham Forest - Everton              0:1 (0:0)
18.30 Arsenal - Brentford

- nedelja, 13. april:
15.00 Chelsea - Ipswich Town
15.00 Liverpool - West Ham United
15.00 Wolverhampton - Tottenham
17.30 Newcastle United - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 7. april:
21.00 Bournemouth - Fulham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               31  21   7   2  72:30   73
 2. Arsenal                 31  17  11   3  56:26   62
 3. Nottingham Forest       32  17   6   9  51:38   57
 4. Manchester City         32  16   7   9  62:42   55
 5. Aston Villa             32  15   9   8  49:46   54
 6. Chelsea                 31  15   8   8  54:37   53
 7. Newcastle               30  16   5   9  52:39   53
 8. Fulham                  31  13   9   9  47:42   48
 9. Brighton                32  12  12   8  51:49   48
10. Bournemouth             31  12   9  10  51:40   45
11. Crystal Palace          31  11  10  10  41:40   43
12. Brentford               31  12   6  13  51:47   42
13. Manchester United       31  10   8  13  37:41   38
14. Everton                 32   8  14  10  34:38   38
15. Tottenham               31  11   4  16  58:45   37
16. West Ham                31   9   8  14  35:52   35
17. Wolverhampton           31   9   5  17  43:59   32
18. Ipswich                 31   4   8  19  31:65   20
19. Leicester               32   4   6  22  27:72   18
20. Southampton             32   2   4  26  23:77   10
ic/nem/tb/ic
© STA, 2025