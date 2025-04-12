Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 12. aprila - Izidi 32. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 32. krog:
- sobota, 12. april:
Manchester City - Crystal Palace              5:2 (2:2)
16.00 Brighton & Hove Albion - Leicester City
16.00 Southampton - Aston Villa
16.00 Nottingham Forest - Everton
18.30 Arsenal - Brentford

- nedelja, 13. april:
15.00 Chelsea - Ipswich Town
15.00 Liverpool - West Ham United
15.00 Wolverhampton - Tottenham
17.30 Newcastle United - Manchester United

- ponedeljek, 7. april:
21.00 Bournemouth - Fulham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               31  21   7   2  72:30   73
 2. Arsenal                 31  17  11   3  56:26   62
 3. Nottingham Forest       31  17   6   8  51:37   57
 4. Manchester City         32  16   7   9  62:42   55
 5. Chelsea                 31  15   8   8  54:37   53
 6. Newcastle               30  16   5   9  52:39   53
 7. Aston Villa             31  14   9   8  46:46   51
 8. Fulham                  31  13   9   9  47:42   48
 9. Brighton                31  12  11   8  49:47   47
10. Bournemouth             31  12   9  10  51:40   45
11. Crystal Palace          31  11  10  10  41:40   43
12. Brentford               31  12   6  13  51:47   42
13. Manchester United       31  10   8  13  37:41   38
14. Tottenham               31  11   4  16  58:45   37
15. Everton                 31   7  14  10  33:38   35
16. West Ham                31   9   8  14  35:52   35
17. Wolverhampton           31   9   5  17  43:59   32
18. Ipswich                 31   4   8  19  31:65   20
19. Leicester               31   4   5  22  25:70   17
20. Southampton             31   2   4  25  23:74   10
