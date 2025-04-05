Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)

London, 5. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).

* Izidi, 30. krog:
- sobota, 5. april:
Everton - Arsenal                      1:1 (0:1)
16.00 Crystal Palace - Brighton
16.00 Ipswich Town - Wolverhampton
16.00 West Ham - Bournemouth
18.30 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest

- nedelja, 6. april:
15.00 Brentford - Chelsea
15.00 Fulham - Liverpool
15.00 Tottenham - Southampton
17.30 Manchester United - Manchester City

- ponedeljek, 7. april:
21.00 Leicester - Newcastle

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               30  21   7   1  70:27   73
 2. Arsenal                 31  17  11   3  56:26   62
 3. Nottingham Forest       30  17   6   7  50:35   57
 4. Chelsea                 30  15   7   8  54:37   52
 5. Manchester City         30  15   6   9  57:40   51
 6. Newcastle               29  15   5   9  49:39   50
 7. Aston Villa             30  13   9   8  44:45   48
 8. Brighton                30  12  11   7  48:45   47
 9. Fulham                  30  12   9   9  44:40   45
10. Bournemouth             30  12   8  10  49:38   44
11. Brentford               30  12   5  13  51:47   41
12. Crystal Palace          29  10  10   9  37:34   40
13. Manchester United       30  10   7  13  37:41   37
14. Everton                 31   7  14  10  33:38   35
15. Tottenham               30  10   4  16  55:44   34
16. West Ham                30   9   7  14  33:50   34
17. Wolverhampton           30   8   5  17  41:58   29
18. Ipswich                 30   4   8  18  30:63   20
19. Leicester               30   4   5  21  25:67   17
20. Southampton             30   2   4  24  22:71   10
