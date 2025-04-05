Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 5. aprila - Izidi 31. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 30. krog: - sobota, 5. april: Everton - Arsenal 1:1 (0:1) 16.00 Crystal Palace - Brighton 16.00 Ipswich Town - Wolverhampton 16.00 West Ham - Bournemouth 18.30 Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest - nedelja, 6. april: 15.00 Brentford - Chelsea 15.00 Fulham - Liverpool 15.00 Tottenham - Southampton 17.30 Manchester United - Manchester City - ponedeljek, 7. april: 21.00 Leicester - Newcastle - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 30 21 7 1 70:27 73 2. Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56:26 62 3. Nottingham Forest 30 17 6 7 50:35 57 4. Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54:37 52 5. Manchester City 30 15 6 9 57:40 51 6. Newcastle 29 15 5 9 49:39 50 7. Aston Villa 30 13 9 8 44:45 48 8. Brighton 30 12 11 7 48:45 47 9. Fulham 30 12 9 9 44:40 45 10. Bournemouth 30 12 8 10 49:38 44 11. Brentford 30 12 5 13 51:47 41 12. Crystal Palace 29 10 10 9 37:34 40 13. Manchester United 30 10 7 13 37:41 37 14. Everton 31 7 14 10 33:38 35 15. Tottenham 30 10 4 16 55:44 34 16. West Ham 30 9 7 14 33:50 34 17. Wolverhampton 30 8 5 17 41:58 29 18. Ipswich 30 4 8 18 30:63 20 19. Leicester 30 4 5 21 25:67 17 20. Southampton 30 2 4 24 22:71 10