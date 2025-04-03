Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 3. aprila - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 30. krog: - torek, 1. april: Arsenal - Fulham 2:1 (1:0) Wolverhampton - West Ham 1:0 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0) - sreda, 2. april: Bournemouth - Ipswich Town 1:2 (0:1) Brighton - Aston Villa 0:3 (0:0) Southampton - Crystal Palace 1:1 (1:0) Manchester City - Leicester 2:0 (2:0) Newcastle - Brentford 2:1 (1:0) Liverpool - Everton 1:0 (0:0) - četrtek, 3. april: Chelsea - Tottenham 1:0 (0:0) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 30 21 7 1 70:27 73 2. Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55:25 61 3. Nottingham Forest 30 17 6 7 50:35 57 4. Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54:37 52 5. Manchester City 30 15 6 9 57:40 51 6. Newcastle 29 15 5 9 49:39 50 7. Aston Villa 30 13 9 8 44:45 48 8. Brighton 30 12 11 7 48:45 47 9. Fulham 30 12 9 9 44:40 45 10. Bournemouth 30 12 8 10 49:38 44 11. Brentford 30 12 5 13 51:47 41 12. Crystal Palace 29 10 10 9 37:34 40 13. Manchester United 30 10 7 13 37:41 37 14. Tottenham 30 10 4 16 55:44 34 15. Everton 30 7 13 10 32:37 34 16. West Ham 30 9 7 14 33:50 34 17. Wolverhampton 30 8 5 17 41:58 29 18. Ipswich 30 4 8 18 30:63 20 19. Leicester 30 4 5 21 25:67 17 20. Southampton 30 2 4 24 22:71 10