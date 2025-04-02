Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 2. aprila - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 30. krog:
- torek, 1. april:
Arsenal - Fulham                      2:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - West Ham              1:0 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0)

- sreda, 2. april:
Bournemouth - Ipswich Town            1:2 (0:1)
Brighton - Aston Villa                0:3 (0:0)
Southampton - Crystal Palace          1:1 (1:0)
Manchester City - Leicester           2:0 (2:0)
Newcastle - Brentford                 2:1 (1:0)
Liverpool - Everton                   1:0 (0:0)

- četrtek, 3. april:
21.00 Chelsea - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               30  21   7   1  70:27   73
 2. Arsenal                 30  17  10   3  55:25   61
 3. Nottingham Forest       30  17   6   7  50:35   57
 4. Manchester City         30  15   6   9  57:40   51
 5. Newcastle               29  15   5   9  49:39   50
 6. Chelsea                 29  14   7   8  53:37   49
 7. Aston Villa             30  13   9   8  44:45   48
 8. Brighton                30  12  11   7  48:45   47
 9. Fulham                  30  12   9   9  44:40   45
10. Bournemouth             30  12   8  10  49:38   44
11. Brentford               30  12   5  13  51:47   41
12. Crystal Palace          29  10  10   9  37:34   40
13. Manchester United       30  10   7  13  37:41   37
14. Tottenham               29  10   4  15  55:43   34
15. Everton                 30   7  13  10  32:37   34
16. West Ham                30   9   7  14  33:50   34
17. Wolverhampton           30   8   5  17  41:58   29
18. Ipswich                 30   4   8  18  30:63   20
19. Leicester               30   4   5  21  25:67   17
20. Southampton             30   2   4  24  22:71   10
