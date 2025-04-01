Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 1. aprila - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izidi, 30. krog:
- torek, 1. april:
Arsenal - Fulham                      2:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - West Ham              1:0 (1:0)
Nottingham Forest - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0)

- sreda, 2. april:
20.45 Bournemouth - Ipswich Town
20.45 Brighton - Aston Villa
20.45 Southampton - Crystal Palace
20.45 Manchester City - Leicester
20.45 Newcastle - Brentford
21.00 Liverpool - Everton

- četrtek, 3. april:
21.00 Chelsea - Tottenham

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               29  20   7   1  69:27   70
 2. Arsenal                 30  17  10   3  55:25   61
 3. Nottingham Forest       30  17   6   7  50:35   57
 4. Chelsea                 29  14   7   8  53:37   49
 5. Manchester City         29  14   6   9  55:40   48
 6. Newcastle               28  14   5   9  47:38   47
 7. Brighton                29  12  11   6  48:42   47
 8. Fulham                  30  12   9   9  44:40   45
 9. Aston Villa             29  12   9   8  41:45   45
10. Bournemouth             29  12   8   9  48:36   44
11. Brentford               29  12   5  12  50:45   41
12. Crystal Palace          28  10   9   9  36:33   39
13. Manchester United       30  10   7  13  37:41   37
14. Tottenham               29  10   4  15  55:43   34
15. Everton                 29   7  13   9  32:36   34
16. West Ham                30   9   7  14  33:50   34
17. Wolverhampton           30   8   5  17  41:58   29
18. Ipswich                 29   3   8  18  28:62   17
19. Leicester               29   4   5  20  25:65   17
20. Southampton             29   2   3  24  21:70    9
ad/ad
© STA, 2025