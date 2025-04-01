Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 1. aprila - Izidi 30. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izidi, 30. krog: - torek, 1. april: Arsenal - Fulham 2:1 (1:0) Wolverhampton - West Ham 1:0 (1:0) Nottingham Forest - Manchester United 1:0 (1:0) - sreda, 2. april: 20.45 Bournemouth - Ipswich Town 20.45 Brighton - Aston Villa 20.45 Southampton - Crystal Palace 20.45 Manchester City - Leicester 20.45 Newcastle - Brentford 21.00 Liverpool - Everton - četrtek, 3. april: 21.00 Chelsea - Tottenham - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 29 20 7 1 69:27 70 2. Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55:25 61 3. Nottingham Forest 30 17 6 7 50:35 57 4. Chelsea 29 14 7 8 53:37 49 5. Manchester City 29 14 6 9 55:40 48 6. Newcastle 28 14 5 9 47:38 47 7. Brighton 29 12 11 6 48:42 47 8. Fulham 30 12 9 9 44:40 45 9. Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41:45 45 10. Bournemouth 29 12 8 9 48:36 44 11. Brentford 29 12 5 12 50:45 41 12. Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36:33 39 13. Manchester United 30 10 7 13 37:41 37 14. Tottenham 29 10 4 15 55:43 34 15. Everton 29 7 13 9 32:36 34 16. West Ham 30 9 7 14 33:50 34 17. Wolverhampton 30 8 5 17 41:58 29 18. Ipswich 29 3 8 18 28:62 17 19. Leicester 29 4 5 20 25:65 17 20. Southampton 29 2 3 24 21:70 9