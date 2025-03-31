Izidi lige NHL
New York, 31. marca - Izidi severnoameriške hokejske lige NHL.
* Izidi: Florida Panthers - Montreal Canadiens 2:4 Washington Capitals - Buffalo Sabres 5:8 Winnipeg Jets - Vancouver Canucks 3:1 Chicago Blackhawks - Utah Hockey Club 2:5 Pittsburgh Penguins - Ottawa Senators 1:0 (podaljšek) Carolina Hurricanes - New York Islanders 6:4 Anaheim Ducks - Toronto Maple Leafs 2:3 Los Angeles Kings - San Jose Sharks 8:1 (Anže Kopitar je dosegel tri podaje za Los Angeles) * Lestvice - vzhodna konferenca: - atlantska skupina: 1. Toronto 45 25 4 242:219 94 2. Tampa Bay 43 25 5 264:195 91 3. Florida 44 26 3 233:198 91 4. Ottawa 39 28 6 211:209 84 5. Montreal 34 30 9 220:246 77 6. Detroit 34 33 6 210:232 74 7. Boston 30 35 9 193:244 69 8. Buffalo 31 36 6 239:261 68 - metropolitanska skupina 1. Washington 47 17 9 266:196 103 2. Carolina 45 24 4 238:196 94 3. New Jersey 39 29 7 224:199 85 4. NY Rangers 35 32 7 224:222 77 5. Columbus 33 30 9 234:242 75 6. NY Islanders 32 31 10 202:225 74 7. Pittsburgh 30 34 11 218:274 71 8. Philadelphia 30 36 9 215:262 69 - zahodna konferenca: - centralna skupina 1. Winnipeg 51 19 4 256:173 106 2. Dallas 48 21 4 251:188 100 3. Colorado 45 26 3 249:208 93 4. Minnesota 41 28 5 202:211 87 5. St. Louis 40 28 7 229:212 87 6. Utah 33 29 12 209:228 78 7. Nashville 27 38 8 185:235 62 8. Chicago 21 44 9 201:269 51 - pacifiška skupina 1. Vegas 45 20 8 250:195 98 2. Los Angeles 41 23 9 215:186 91 3. Edmonton 42 26 5 236:215 89 4. Vancouver 34 27 13 213:229 81 5. Calgary 34 26 12 190:214 80 6. Anaheim 32 33 8 201:230 72 7. Seattle 31 37 6 223:242 68 8. San Jose 20 44 9 190:278 49