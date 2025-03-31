Izidi lige NHL

New York, 31. marca - Izidi severnoameriške hokejske lige NHL.

* Izidi:
Florida Panthers - Montreal Canadiens     2:4
Washington Capitals - Buffalo Sabres      5:8
Winnipeg Jets - Vancouver Canucks         3:1
Chicago Blackhawks - Utah Hockey Club     2:5
Pittsburgh Penguins - Ottawa Senators     1:0 (podaljšek)
Carolina Hurricanes - New York Islanders  6:4
Anaheim Ducks - Toronto Maple Leafs       2:3
Los Angeles Kings - San Jose Sharks       8:1
(Anže Kopitar je dosegel tri podaje za Los Angeles)

* Lestvice
- vzhodna konferenca:
- atlantska skupina:
1. Toronto       45  25    4  242:219   94
2. Tampa Bay     43  25    5  264:195   91
3. Florida       44  26    3  233:198   91
4. Ottawa        39  28    6  211:209   84
5. Montreal      34  30    9  220:246   77
6. Detroit       34  33    6  210:232   74
7. Boston        30  35    9  193:244   69
8. Buffalo       31  36    6  239:261   68

- metropolitanska skupina
1. Washington    47  17    9  266:196  103
2. Carolina      45  24    4  238:196   94
3. New Jersey    39  29    7  224:199   85
4. NY Rangers    35  32    7  224:222   77
5. Columbus      33  30    9  234:242   75
6. NY Islanders  32  31   10  202:225   74
7. Pittsburgh    30  34   11  218:274   71
8. Philadelphia  30  36    9  215:262   69

- zahodna konferenca:
- centralna skupina
1. Winnipeg      51  19    4  256:173  106
2. Dallas        48  21    4  251:188  100
3. Colorado      45  26    3  249:208   93
4. Minnesota     41  28    5  202:211   87
5. St. Louis     40  28    7  229:212   87
6. Utah          33  29   12  209:228   78
7. Nashville     27  38    8  185:235   62
8. Chicago       21  44    9  201:269   51

- pacifiška skupina
1. Vegas         45  20    8  250:195   98
2. Los Angeles   41  23    9  215:186   91
3. Edmonton      42  26    5  236:215   89
4. Vancouver     34  27   13  213:229   81
5. Calgary       34  26   12  190:214   80
6. Anaheim       32  33    8  201:230   72
7. Seattle       31  37    6  223:242   68
8. San Jose      20  44    9  190:278   49
