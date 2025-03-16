Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 16. marca - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2)

* Izidi, 29. krog:
- sobota, 15. marec:
Everton - West Ham United               1:1 (0:0)
Southampton - Wolverhampton             1:2 (0:1)
Ipswich Town - Nottingham Forest        2:4 (0:3)
Manchester City - Brighton              2:2 (2:1)
Bournemouth - Brentford                 1:2 (1:1)

- nedelja, 16. marec:
Arsenal - Chelsea                       1:0 (1:0)
Fulham - Tottenham                      2:0 (0:0)
Leicester - Manchester United           0:3 (0:1)

- sreda, 16. april:
20.30 Newcastle - Crystal Palace

- že odigrano:
Aston Vila - Liverpool                    2:2 (2:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               29  20  7   1  69:27   70
 2. Arsenal                 29  16  10  3  53:24   58
 3. Nottingham Forest       29  16  6   7  49:35   54
 4. Chelsea                 29  14  7   8  53:37   49
 5. Manchester City         29  14  6   9  55:40   48
 6. Newcastle               28  14  5   9  47:38   47
 7. Brighton                29  12 11   6  48:42   47
 8. Fulham                  29  12  9   8  43:38   45
 9. Aston Villa             29  12  9   8  41:45   45
10. Bournemouth             29  12  8   9  48:36   44
11. Brentford               29  12  5  12  50:45   41
12. Crystal Palace          28  10  9   9  36:33   39
13. Manchester United       29  10  7  12  37:40   37
14. Tottenham               29  10  4  15  55:43   34
15. Everton                 29   7 13   9  32:36   34
16. West Ham                29   9  7  13  33:49   34
17. Wolverhampton           29   7  5  17  40:58   26
18. Ipswich                 29   3  8  18  28:62   17
19. Leicester               29   4  5  20  25:65   17
20. Southampton             29   2  3  24  21:70    9
ic/lr/alz/zzb/ad/ag/ic
© STA, 2025