Izidi angleške nogometne lige (1)
London, 16. marca - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (1).
* Izidi, 29. krog: - sobota, 15. marec: Everton - West Ham United 1:1 (0:0) Southampton - Wolverhampton 1:2 (0:1) Ipswich Town - Nottingham Forest 2:4 (0:3) Manchester City - Brighton 2:2 (2:1) Bournemouth - Brentford 1:2 (1:1) - nedelja, 16. marec: Arsenal - Chelsea 1:0 (1:0) Fulham - Tottenham 2:0 (0:0) 20.00 Leicester - Manchester United - sreda, 16. april: 20.30 Newcastle - Crystal Palace - že odigrano: Aston Vila - Liverpool 2:2 (2:1) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 29 20 7 1 69:27 70 2. Arsenal 29 16 10 3 53:24 58 3. Nottingham Forest 29 16 6 7 49:35 54 4. Chelsea 29 14 7 8 53:37 49 5. Manchester City 29 14 6 9 55:40 48 6. Newcastle 28 14 5 9 47:38 47 7. Brighton 29 12 11 6 48:42 47 8. Fulham 29 12 9 8 43:38 45 9. Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41:45 45 10. Bournemouth 29 12 8 9 48:36 44 11. Brentford 29 12 5 12 50:45 41 12. Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36:33 39 13. Tottenham 29 10 4 15 55:43 34 14. Everton 29 7 13 9 32:36 34 15. Manchester United 28 9 7 12 34:40 34 16. West Ham 29 9 7 13 33:49 34 17. Wolverhampton 29 7 5 17 40:58 26 18. Ipswich 29 3 8 18 28:62 17 19. Leicester 28 4 5 19 25:62 17 20. Southampton 29 2 3 24 21:70 9