Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 15. marca - Izidi 29. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 29. krog:
- sobota, 15. marec:
Everton - West Ham United               1:1 (0:0)
Southampton - Wolverhampton             1:2 (0:1)
Ipswich Town - Nottingham Forest        2:4 (0:3)
Manchester City - Brighton              2:2 (2:1)
Bournemouth - Brentford                 1:2 (1:1)

- nedelja, 16. marec:
14.30 Arsenal - Chelsea
14.30 Fulham - Tottenham
20.00 Leicester - Manchester United

- sreda, 16. april:
20.30 Newcastle - Crystal Palace

- že odigrano:
Aston Vila - Liverpool                    2:2 (2:1)

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               29  20  7   1  69:27   70
 2. Arsenal                 28  15  10  3  52:24   55
 3. Nottingham Forest       29  16  6   7  49:35   54
 4. Chelsea                 28  14  7   7  53:36   49
 5. Manchester City         29  14  6   9  55:40   48
 6. Newcastle               28  14  5   9  47:38   47
 7. Brighton                29  12 11   6  48:42   47
 8. Aston Villa             29  12  9   8  41:45   45
 9. Bournemouth             29  12  8   9  48:36   44
10. Fulham                  28  11  9   8  41:38   42
11. Brentford               29  12  5  12  50:45   41
12. Crystal Palace          28  10  9   9  36:33   39
13. Tottenham               28  10  4  14  55:41   34
14. Everton                 29   7 13   9  32:36   34
15. Manchester United       28   9  7  12  34:40   34
16. West Ham                29   9  7  13  33:49   34
17. Wolverhampton           29   7  5  17  40:58   26
18. Ipswich                 29   3  8  18  28:62   17
19. Leicester               28   4  5  19  25:62   17
20. Southampton             29   2  3  24  21:70    9
