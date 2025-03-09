Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 9. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izidi, 28. krog:
- sobota, 8. marec:
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City  1:0 (0:0)
Brighton - Fulham                    2:1 (1:1)
Crystal Palace - Ipswich             1:0 (0:0)
Liverpool - Southampton              3:1 (0:1)
Brentford - Aston Villa              0:1 (0:0)
Wolverhampton - Everton              1:1 (1:1)

- nedelja, 9. marec:
Chelsea - Leicester                  1:0 (0:0)
Tottenham - Bournemouth              2:2 (0:1)
Manchester United - Arsenal          1:1 (1:0)

- ponedeljek, 9. marec:
21.00 West Ham - Newcastle

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               29  20  7   1  69:27   70
 2. Arsenal                 28  14  10  4  52:24   55
 3. Nottingham Forest       28  15  6   7  45:33   51
 4. Chelsea                 28  14  7   7  53:36   49
 5. Manchester City         28  14  5   9  53:38   47
 6. Brighton                28  12 10   6  46:40   46
 7. Aston Villa             29  12  9   8  41:45   45
 8. Bournemouth             28  12  8   9  47:34   44
 9. Newcastle               27  13  5   9  46:38   44
10. Fulham                  28  11  9   8  41:38   42
11. Crystal Palace          28  10  9   9  36:33   39
12. Brentford               28  11  5  12  48:44   38
13. Tottenham               28  10  4  14  55:41   34
14. Manchester United       28   9  7  12  34:40   34
15. Everton                 28   7 12   9  31:35   33
16. West Ham                27   9  6  12  32:47   33
17. Wolverhampton           28   6  5  17  38:57   23
18. Ipswich                 28   3  8  17  26:58   17
19. Leicester               28   4  5  19  25:62   17
20. Southampton             28   2  3  23  20:68    9
