Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 9. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izidi, 28. krog: - sobota, 8. marec: Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1:0 (0:0) Brighton - Fulham 2:1 (1:1) Crystal Palace - Ipswich 1:0 (0:0) Liverpool - Southampton 3:1 (0:1) Brentford - Aston Villa 0:1 (0:0) Wolverhampton - Everton 1:1 (1:1) - nedelja, 9. marec: Chelsea - Leicester 1:0 (0:0) Tottenham - Bournemouth 2:2 (0:1) Manchester United - Arsenal 1:1 (1:0) - ponedeljek, 9. marec: 21.00 West Ham - Newcastle - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 29 20 7 1 69:27 70 2. Arsenal 28 14 10 4 52:24 55 3. Nottingham Forest 28 15 6 7 45:33 51 4. Chelsea 28 14 7 7 53:36 49 5. Manchester City 28 14 5 9 53:38 47 6. Brighton 28 12 10 6 46:40 46 7. Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41:45 45 8. Bournemouth 28 12 8 9 47:34 44 9. Newcastle 27 13 5 9 46:38 44 10. Fulham 28 11 9 8 41:38 42 11. Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36:33 39 12. Brentford 28 11 5 12 48:44 38 13. Tottenham 28 10 4 14 55:41 34 14. Manchester United 28 9 7 12 34:40 34 15. Everton 28 7 12 9 31:35 33 16. West Ham 27 9 6 12 32:47 33 17. Wolverhampton 28 6 5 17 38:57 23 18. Ipswich 28 3 8 17 26:58 17 19. Leicester 28 4 5 19 25:62 17 20. Southampton 28 2 3 23 20:68 9