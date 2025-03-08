Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 8. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izid, 28. krog:
- sobota, 8. marec:
Nottingham Forest - Manchester City  1:0 (0:0)
Brighton - Fulham                    2:1 (1:1)
Crystal Palace - Ipswich             1:0 (0:0)
Liverpool - Southampton              3:1 (0:1)
18.30 Brentford - Aston Villa
21.00 Wolverhampton - Everton

- nedelja, 9. marec:
15.00 Chelsea - Leicester
15.00 Tottenham - Bournemouth
17.30 Manchester United - Arsenal

- ponedeljek, 9. marec:
21.00 West Ham - Newcastle

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               29  20  7   1  69:27   70
 2. Arsenal                 27  14  9   4  51:23   54
 3. Nottingham Forest       28  15  6   7  45:33   51
 4. Manchester City         28  14  5   9  53:38   47
 5. Chelsea                 27  13  7   7  52:36   46
 6. Brighton                28  12 10   6  46:40   46
 7. Newcastle               27  13  5   9  46:38   44
 8. Bournemouth             27  12  7   9  45:32   43
 9. Fulham                  28  11  9   8  41:38   42
10. Aston Villa             28  11  9   8  40:45   42
11. Crystal Palace          28  10  9   9  36:33   39
12. Brentford               27  11  5  11  48:43   38
13. Tottenham               27  10  3  14  53:39   33
14. Manchester United       27   9  6  12  33:39   33
15. West Ham                27   9  6  12  32:47   33
16. Everton                 27   7 11   9  30:34   32
17. Wolverhampton           27   6  4  17  37:56   22
18. Ipswich                 28   3  8  17  26:58   17
19. Leicester               27   4  5  18  25:61   17
20. Southampton             28   2  3  23  20:68    9
