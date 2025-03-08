Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 8. marca - Izidi 28. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izid, 28. krog: - sobota, 8. marec: Nottingham Forest - Manchester City 1:0 (0:0) Brighton - Fulham 2:1 (1:1) Crystal Palace - Ipswich 1:0 (0:0) Liverpool - Southampton 3:1 (0:1) 18.30 Brentford - Aston Villa 21.00 Wolverhampton - Everton - nedelja, 9. marec: 15.00 Chelsea - Leicester 15.00 Tottenham - Bournemouth 17.30 Manchester United - Arsenal - ponedeljek, 9. marec: 21.00 West Ham - Newcastle - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 29 20 7 1 69:27 70 2. Arsenal 27 14 9 4 51:23 54 3. Nottingham Forest 28 15 6 7 45:33 51 4. Manchester City 28 14 5 9 53:38 47 5. Chelsea 27 13 7 7 52:36 46 6. Brighton 28 12 10 6 46:40 46 7. Newcastle 27 13 5 9 46:38 44 8. Bournemouth 27 12 7 9 45:32 43 9. Fulham 28 11 9 8 41:38 42 10. Aston Villa 28 11 9 8 40:45 42 11. Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36:33 39 12. Brentford 27 11 5 11 48:43 38 13. Tottenham 27 10 3 14 53:39 33 14. Manchester United 27 9 6 12 33:39 33 15. West Ham 27 9 6 12 32:47 33 16. Everton 27 7 11 9 30:34 32 17. Wolverhampton 27 6 4 17 37:56 22 18. Ipswich 28 3 8 17 26:58 17 19. Leicester 27 4 5 18 25:61 17 20. Southampton 28 2 3 23 20:68 9