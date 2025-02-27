Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 27. februarja - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, 27. krog: - torek, 25. februar: Brighton - Bournemouth 2:1 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 4:1 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Fulham 1:2 (1:1) Chelsea - Southampton 4:0 (3:0) - sreda, 26. februar: Brentford - Everton 1:1 (1:0) Manchester United - Ipswich Town 3:2 (2:2) Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 0:0 Tottenham - Manchester City 0:1 (0:1) Liverpool - Newcastle United 2:0 (1:0) - četrtek, 27. februar: West Ham - Leicester 2:0 (2:0) - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 28 20 7 1 66:26 67 2. Arsenal 27 14 9 4 51:23 54 3. Nottingham Forest 27 14 6 7 44:33 48 4. Manchester City 27 14 5 8 53:37 47 5. Chelsea 27 13 7 7 52:36 46 6. Newcastle 27 13 5 9 46:38 44 7. Bournemouth 27 12 7 9 45:32 43 8. Brighton 27 11 10 6 44:39 43 9. Fulham 27 11 9 7 40:36 42 10. Aston Villa 28 11 9 8 40:45 42 11. Brentford 27 11 5 11 48:43 38 12. Crystal Palace 27 9 9 9 35:33 36 13. Tottenham 27 10 3 14 53:39 33 14. Manchester United 27 9 6 12 33:39 33 15. West Ham 27 9 6 12 32:47 33 16. Everton 27 7 11 9 30:34 32 17. Wolverhampton 27 6 4 17 37:56 22 18. Ipswich 27 3 8 16 26:57 17 19. Leicester 27 4 5 18 25:61 17 20. Southampton 27 2 3 22 19:65 9