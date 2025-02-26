Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 26. februarja - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, 27. krog:
- torek, 25. februar:
Brighton - Bournemouth                      2:1 (1:0)
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa                4:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Fulham                      1:2 (1:1)
Chelsea - Southampton                       4:0 (3:0)

- sreda, 26. februar:
Brentford - Everton                         1:1 (1:0)
Manchester United - Ipswich Town            3:2 (2:2)
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal                 0:0
Tottenham - Manchester City                 0:1 (0:1)
Liverpool - Newcastle United                2:0 (1:0)

- četrtek, 27. februar:
21.00 West Ham - Leicester

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               28  20  7   1  66:26   67
 2. Arsenal                 27  14  9   4  51:23   54
 3. Nottingham Forest       27  14  6   7  44:33   48
 4. Manchester City         27  14  5   8  53:37   47
 5. Chelsea                 27  13  7   7  52:36   46
 6. Newcastle               27  13  5   9  46:38   44
 7. Bournemouth             27  12  7   9  45:32   43
 8. Brighton                27  11 10   6  44:39   43
 9. Fulham                  27  11  9   7  40:36   42
10. Aston Villa             28  11  9   8  40:45   42
11. Brentford               27  11  5  11  48:43   38
12. Crystal Palace          27   9  9   9  35:33   36
13. Tottenham               27  10  3  14  53:39   33
14. Manchester United       27   9  6  12  33:39   33
15. Everton                 27   7 11   9  30:34   32
16. West Ham                26   8  6  12  30:47   30
17. Wolverhampton           27   6  4  17  37:56   22
18. Ipswich                 27   3  8  16  26:57   17
19. Leicester               26   4  5  17  25:59   17
20. Southampton             27   2  3  22  19:65    9
