Izidi angleške nogometne lige

London, 25. februarja - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.

* Izid, 27. krog:
- torek, 25. februar:
Brighton - Bournemouth                      2:1 (1:0)
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa                4:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton - Fulham                      1:2 (1:1)
Chelsea - Southampton                       4:0 (3:0)

- sreda, 26. februar:
20.30 Brentford - Everton
20.30 Manchester United - Ipswich Town
20.30 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
20.30 Tottenham - Manchester City
21.15 Liverpool - Newcastle United

- četrtek, 27. februar:
21.00 West Ham - Leicester

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               27  19  7   1  64:26   64
 2. Arsenal                 26  14  8   4  51:23   53
 3. Nottingham Forest       26  14  5   7  44:33   47
 4. Chelsea                 27  13  7   7  52:36   46
 5. Manchester City         26  13  5   8  52:37   44
 6. Newcastle               26  13  5   8  46:36   44
 7. Bournemouth             27  12  7   9  45:32   43
 8. Brighton                27  11 10   6  44:39   43
 9. Fulham                  27  11  9   7  40:36   42
10. Aston Villa             28  11  9   8  40:45   42
11. Brentford               26  11  4  11  47:42   37
12. Crystal Palace          27   9  9   9  35:33   36
13. Tottenham               26  10  3  13  53:38   33
14. Everton                 26   7 10   9  29:33   31
15. Manchester United       26   8  6  12  30:37   30
16. West Ham                26   8  6  12  30:47   30
17. Wolverhampton           27   6  4  17  37:56   22
18. Ipswich                 26   3  8  15  24:54   17
19. Leicester               26   4  5  17  25:59   17
20. Southampton             27   2  3  22  19:65    9
