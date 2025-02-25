Izidi angleške nogometne lige
London, 25. februarja - Izidi 27. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica.
* Izid, 27. krog: - torek, 25. februar: Brighton - Bournemouth 2:1 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Aston Villa 4:1 (1:0) Wolverhampton - Fulham 1:2 (1:1) Chelsea - Southampton 4:0 (3:0) - sreda, 26. februar: 20.30 Brentford - Everton 20.30 Manchester United - Ipswich Town 20.30 Nottingham Forest - Arsenal 20.30 Tottenham - Manchester City 21.15 Liverpool - Newcastle United - četrtek, 27. februar: 21.00 West Ham - Leicester - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 27 19 7 1 64:26 64 2. Arsenal 26 14 8 4 51:23 53 3. Nottingham Forest 26 14 5 7 44:33 47 4. Chelsea 27 13 7 7 52:36 46 5. Manchester City 26 13 5 8 52:37 44 6. Newcastle 26 13 5 8 46:36 44 7. Bournemouth 27 12 7 9 45:32 43 8. Brighton 27 11 10 6 44:39 43 9. Fulham 27 11 9 7 40:36 42 10. Aston Villa 28 11 9 8 40:45 42 11. Brentford 26 11 4 11 47:42 37 12. Crystal Palace 27 9 9 9 35:33 36 13. Tottenham 26 10 3 13 53:38 33 14. Everton 26 7 10 9 29:33 31 15. Manchester United 26 8 6 12 30:37 30 16. West Ham 26 8 6 12 30:47 30 17. Wolverhampton 27 6 4 17 37:56 22 18. Ipswich 26 3 8 15 24:54 17 19. Leicester 26 4 5 17 25:59 17 20. Southampton 27 2 3 22 19:65 9