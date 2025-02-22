Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)

London, 22. februarja - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).

* Izid, 26. krog:
- petek, 21. februar:
Leicester - Brentford                     0:4 (0:3)

- sobota, 22. februar:
Everton - Manchester United               2:2 (2:0)
Bournemouth - Wolverhampton               0:1 (0:1)
Arsenal - West Ham                        0:1 (0:1)
Fulham - Crystal Palace                   0:2 (0:1)
Southampton - Brighton                    0:4 (0:1)
Ipswich Town - Tottenham                  1:4 (1:2)
18.30 Aston Villa - Chelsea

- nedelja, 23. februar:
15.00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
17.30 Manchester City - Liverpool

- lestvica:
 1. Liverpool               26  18  7   1  62:26   61
 2. Arsenal                 26  14  8   4  51:23   53
 3. Nottingham Forest       25  14  5   6  41:29   47
 4. Manchester City         25  13  5   7  52:35   44
 5. Bournemouth             26  12  7   8  44:30   43
 6. Chelsea                 25  12  7   6  47:34   43
 7. Newcastle               25  12  5   8  42:33   41
 8. Brighton                26  10 10   6  42:38   40
 9. Fulham                  26  10  9   7  38:35   39
10. Aston Villa             26  10  9   7  37:40   39
11. Brentford               26  11  4  11  47:42   37
12. Tottenham               26  10  3  13  53:38   33
13. Crystal Palace          26   8  9   9  31:32   33
14. Everton                 26   7 10   9  29:33   31
15. Manchester United       26   8  6  12  30:37   30
16. West Ham                26   8  6  12  30:47   30
17. Wolverhampton           26   6  4  16  36:54   22
18. Ipswich                 26   3  8  15  24:54   17
19. Leicester               26   4  5  17  25:59   17
20. Southampton             26   2  3  21  19:61    9
