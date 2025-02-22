Izidi angleške nogometne lige (2)
London, 22. februarja - Izidi 26. kroga angleške nogometne lige in lestvica (2).
* Izid, 26. krog: - petek, 21. februar: Leicester - Brentford 0:4 (0:3) - sobota, 22. februar: Everton - Manchester United 2:2 (2:0) Bournemouth - Wolverhampton 0:1 (0:1) Arsenal - West Ham 0:1 (0:1) Fulham - Crystal Palace 0:2 (0:1) Southampton - Brighton 0:4 (0:1) Ipswich Town - Tottenham 1:4 (1:2) 18.30 Aston Villa - Chelsea - nedelja, 23. februar: 15.00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest 17.30 Manchester City - Liverpool - lestvica: 1. Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62:26 61 2. Arsenal 26 14 8 4 51:23 53 3. Nottingham Forest 25 14 5 6 41:29 47 4. Manchester City 25 13 5 7 52:35 44 5. Bournemouth 26 12 7 8 44:30 43 6. Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47:34 43 7. Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42:33 41 8. Brighton 26 10 10 6 42:38 40 9. Fulham 26 10 9 7 38:35 39 10. Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37:40 39 11. Brentford 26 11 4 11 47:42 37 12. Tottenham 26 10 3 13 53:38 33 13. Crystal Palace 26 8 9 9 31:32 33 14. Everton 26 7 10 9 29:33 31 15. Manchester United 26 8 6 12 30:37 30 16. West Ham 26 8 6 12 30:47 30 17. Wolverhampton 26 6 4 16 36:54 22 18. Ipswich 26 3 8 15 24:54 17 19. Leicester 26 4 5 17 25:59 17 20. Southampton 26 2 3 21 19:61 9